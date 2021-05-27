The total cost of the law enforcement response in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death is now north of $1.1 million.
A spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol said Wednesday the agency’s costs assisting Elizabeth City police in their response following Brown’s death totaled $667,932.10.
Add that to the almost $325,000 the city had spent as of Monday on additional public safety measures since Brown’s death, and the $175,000 to $200,000 spent by Pasquotank County, and the total cost of the public safety response in the city is nearly $1.2 million.
While the city’s costs are paid for by city taxpayers and the county’s costs are paid for by all county residents, including those who live in the city, the patrol’s costs are paid by state taxpayers.
First Sgt. Christopher D. Knox, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said salaries and fuel costs for troopers who assisted city police in the wake of Brown’s death were paid out of the patrol’s general budget. Meals and lodging expenses for troopers were paid for by the N.C. Emergency Management, he said.
Brown’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies has spurred near-daily protests in the city since April 21. Most of the costs to the city and county have gone to paying and providing lodging and meals for police officers from other law enforcement agencies from across the state.
But most of those agencies are no longer in the Elizabeth City, city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe told City Council Monday night.
City Manager Montre Freeman did not provide a breakdown of the city’s public safety costs, only saying the city had spent $321,149 as of Monday. County Manager Sparty Hammett also did not provide a breakdown, providing only the $175,000 to $200,000 figure.
Freeman said another extra cost incurred by the city is overtime for city police personnel.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Freeman said. “We are very fortunate that most of the agencies did not charge us for their services. However, we had to lodge them and feed them. Of course, our officers have been on this since day one and overtime is extremely high.”
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.