A Virginia man who reportedly was driving erratically was killed in a single-car accident Wednesday on U.S. Highway 17 Business north of Elizabeth City, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported Monday.
Trooper Jon Wood identified the man as Avan Harrell, 48, of the 200 block of North Hill Lane, Chesapeake.
According to Wood, Harrell was driving south on U.S. 17 Business about 5:41 a.m. when his 2011 Audi went off the right side of the highway and hit a tree. Harrell, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wood said.
The patrol estimated Harrell's vehicle was traveling 73 mph at the time of the accident. The speed limit in the section of U.S. 17 between Main Street Extended and Northside Road where Harrell hit the tree is 60 mph.
A motorist who had been following Harrell's vehicle and reported its movements to 911 prior to the collision, said the Audi was traveling erratically, Wood said. Harrell's vehicle would slow down to about 40-45 mph before speeding up, the motorist told authorities.
"He was also all over the road," Wood said, referring to Harrell.
Wood said the patrol is awaiting the results of a toxicology screen, which is standard in all fatal accidents.