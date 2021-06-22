CURRITUCK — A Shawboro woman lying in the roadway on N.C. Highway 34 near Indiantown Road was stuck by a vehicle and killed Monday night, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Mariah Kelsey Sayre, 27, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle headed west on N.C. 34, said 1st Sgt. E.J. Forbes of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near where N.C. 34 intersects with Indiantown Road.
The accident was initially reported as a hit and run, as the driver of the vehicle did not stop. Law enforcement officials had been looking for a white crossover-type vehicle seen near the scene where Sayre was struck.
Early Tuesday morning, a 17-year-old female presented herself to authorities at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to being the driver, Forbes said. The teen, who Forbes did not identify because she is a minor, was accompanied by her parents.
The teen told deputies that at the time of the accident she was unaware she had struck the woman, who apparently had been lying in the roadway, Forbes said.
An investigation of the accident scene corroborated the teen’s story, Forbes said. There was no front-end damage to the teen’s vehicle, nor were there other indications she had been speeding through the 45 mph zone. Police also inspected the teen’s cell phone and could find no activity to suggest she had been distracted by her phone at the time of the accident, Forbes said.
No charges have been filed in the incident, Forbes said.