CURRITUCK — Currituck County Manager Ben Stikeleather told county commissioners Friday that he is leaving for a job in the private sector.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment confirmed Stikeleather’s departure Wednesday morning.
“It took us all by surprise,” Payment said.
Payment said Stikeleather could remain on the job for a couple of months.
“Don’t know all the particulars of the timeline, but he is not going to leave immediately,” Payment said.
County commissioners will meet in closed session Monday to begin planning a search for a new county manager.
“We will discuss the manager and how to move forward,” Payment said. “We will have plan of action on how to move forward regarding the county manager’s position and what we do in the interim.’’
Stikeleather is reportedly taking a position with Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. Two messages left for Stikeleather at his office Wednesday were not returned.
“I’ve heard that is his destination after he leaves the county,” Payment said. “But I don’t know any of the details yet. (Stikeleather) has 15 years or so of government service and he wants to get in the private sector.”
Stikeleather was named assistant Currituck County manager in October 2018 and became the county's manager a year later.
Stikeleather spent 12 years working for Iredell County and he was working as its director of strategic planning and communications manager when he was hired by Currituck.
“This was his first go-around as a county manager and he came into a very active county with a lot going on,” Payment said. “In his first role as a county manager, I think (Stikeleather) did a good job with everything.”
Commissioner Owen Etheridge described Stikeleather as a hands-on manager who “dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.”
“Stikeleather was the third county manager I have worked with and I found him to be very competent,” Etheridge said. “It’s obvious Ben really cares for Currituck County and its citizens because of the recommendations he brought to us and the advice he gave to us.”
Etheridge was also surprised by Stikeleather’s resignation but understands his reason for leaving.
“As I told Ben, he is leaving so that he will have an opportunity to spend more time with his young family and have greater financial security,” Etheridge said. “Nobody can blame somebody for wanting to do that. Taking care of his family is his first obligation.”
A search for a new county manager usually takes months and Payment said Currituck could appoint an interim manager during the search process.
“It depends on the path of the board after we meet Monday night,” Payment said. “We just have to discuss our options and see how we want to move forward.”
Etheridge supports the county appointing an interim manager during the search process.
“We have to provide continuity and leadership,” Etheridge said. “County employees have to know who is steering the ship.”
Payment expects there will be no shortage of candidates for the permanent manager's position.
“If you want a position that has a lot going on, yes, I would say it would be an attractive job,” Payment said. “It does take a lot of time because there is a lot going on. If someone is dedicated to this type of atmosphere, it would be an attractive job.”