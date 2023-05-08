HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School and the entire Perquimans community have been coping as best they can with the tragic death of 15-year-old Collin Winslow, a freshman at PCHS and catcher on the school baseball team, according to school and community leaders.

"As you may have already heard, the Pirate Family suffered a tragic loss this past Friday with the passing of Collin Winslow," PCHS Principal Mickey Drew posted on the school's Facebook page over the weekend. "Collin was a Freshman at Perquimans County High School and he was also the son of Mrs. Holly Winslow who is the Assistant Principal at Perquimans Central School. Collin was a member of the football, baseball and hunter safety teams at PCHS."