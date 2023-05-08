...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School and the entire Perquimans community have been coping as best they can with the tragic death of 15-year-old Collin Winslow, a freshman at PCHS and catcher on the school baseball team, according to school and community leaders.
"As you may have already heard, the Pirate Family suffered a tragic loss this past Friday with the passing of Collin Winslow," PCHS Principal Mickey Drew posted on the school's Facebook page over the weekend. "Collin was a Freshman at Perquimans County High School and he was also the son of Mrs. Holly Winslow who is the Assistant Principal at Perquimans Central School. Collin was a member of the football, baseball and hunter safety teams at PCHS."
Drew noted that the Winslow family was asking for prayers at this time.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has organized a prayer time on the baseball field at Perquimans County High School at 7:45 a.m. for 18 days.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner noted the prayer time is organized and led by students.
"The FCA is organizing 18 days of prayer," Turner said. "This is totally student led. It is not a formal event, just encouragement to pray for 18 days in honor and memory of Collin who wore #18" on the baseball team.
Turner explained that the high school staff met at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the high school media center to prepare for the arrival of students.
"The administration shared words of comfort and the schedule for the day," Turner said. "Many outside counselors, ministers and other support staff were present to offer assistance as needed. The media center continues to remain open with counselors present should students or staff need comforting. We appreciate all the support from our community as well as neighboring districts."
Condolences and calls for prayer for the family have been posted on social media by a number of community leaders, including Hertford Town Councilwoman Connie Brothers.
A payer vigil was held Saturday morning by the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team in memory of Collin, who was a member of the team.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation has set up an account so that individuals can make contributions to the Collin “Snap” Winslow Fund, at Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC. 27944. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student in the PCHS Class of 2024, according to information posted online by the foundation.
“I have received dozens of calls over the weekend of individuals and businesses who want to give to ensure Collin’s legacy lives on forever," said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. “His impact of 15 years on this earth is immeasurable. The loss of this fine young man has left his family, neighbors, coaches, school friends and community in deep grief.”
According to an official with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two juveniles, one age 15, the other age 17, were hunting about 8:30 a.m. Friday off Hickory Cross Road in the Belvidere area.
Lt. John Beardsley said the 17-year-old stood up to look at turkeys across a field with binoculars. As he did he heard the 15-year-old’s shotgun go off next to him. When he turned to look, the 15-year-old had been shot.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was attempting to stand up when his shotgun was discharged resulting his death,” Beardsley said.