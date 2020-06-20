Inclement weather expected later today has canceled this evening's drive-in graduation event at Pasquotank County High School.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said the event to celebrate PCHS graduates had been canceled because of the potential for rain.
The event, scheduled with social distancing in mind, was supposed to include an outdoor showing of a compilation video featuring each PCHS graduate receiving their diploma. Graduates were invited to visit the school earlier this month for a short video of them receiving their diploma. Each of those videos was then included in the compilation video and then shown on an outdoor screen at a drive-up event at PCHS.
That event initially was scheduled for Friday, June 12. Rain postponed it, however, until today. Expected rainfall tonight, however, canceled tonight's event.
Though last week's drive-up event was postponed, the compilation video was livestreamed on the school district's website June 12, something Sawyer mentioned in her Facebook post.
"We are so pleased that we could provide the opportunity for our graduates to view the video with their families on June 12th via livestream on their original graduation date," she said.
Sawyer's post didn't indicate the drive-up event will be rescheduled.
"We really wanted to have the opportunity to view the video with the PCHS Class of 2020; however, weather has been a deciding factor in providing this experience," she said. "We wish you all the best and we love you… PCHS!"