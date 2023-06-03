The Big Moment

Graduate Courtney Taylor Abney Dance receives her diploma from Pasquotank County High School lead administrator Adrian Fonville at the school's annual commencement ceremony at the R.L. Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University, Friday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

The 140 members of Pasquotank County High School's graduating Class of 2023 have found purpose and motivation in activities ranging from academic classes to athletics to ROTC.

The graduates were awarded their diplomas Friday night in a ceremony at the R.L. Vaughan Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.