...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EDT today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EDT today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Graduate Courtney Taylor Abney Dance receives her diploma from Pasquotank County High School lead administrator Adrian Fonville at the school's annual commencement ceremony at the R.L. Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University, Friday.