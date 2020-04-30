State prison officials say an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution has died, apparently as a result of suicide.
Christian Rodriguez, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell about 1:09 a.m. Thursday, a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety states.
Prison medical staff and local paramedics tried to resuscitate Rodriguez by performing life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel at 1:40 a.m., DPS said.
DPS officials said both they and local law enforcement are investigating Rodriguez’s death.
Rodriguez, a convicted sex offender, was convicted in 2013 of failing to notify law enforcement in Davidson County that his address had changed. He was scheduled to be released in March 2021, DPS said.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Thursday that his office is investigating Rodriguez’s death.