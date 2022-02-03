PCS officials update school board on safety measures By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer Reggie Ponder Author email Feb 3, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Perquimans County Schools officials said last week the district remains steadfastly focused on school safety.Assistant Superintendent James Bunch presented a brief report on school safety measures to the Perquimans Board of Education on Jan. 24.Board member Matt Peeler said he would prefer to receive the safety update in closed session to prevent details about security from being disseminated to the public.But board member Amy Spaugh said she thought a presentation in public was fine since it was general information and wouldn’t divulge any sensitive matters related to safety and security.Bunch said he planned to keep the update general in nature. He said safety measures include:• All schools use a buzz-in system at entrances — people can’t simply walk into the school buildings.• Each school has a panic alarm.• Each school uses an electronic “lobby guard” system that requires visitors to enter driver license info and provides them an identifying sticker to wear while they are in the building.• School resource officers are assigned to each school.• Each school has a threat assessment team.• Communications systems at all schools have been updated and upgraded.• New surveillance systems have been installed at schools.• The schools conduct emergency drills periodically.Bunch also reported briefly on school bus discipline. Drivers typically contact parents to discuss concerns about behavior on the bus, he said.When necessary the drivers refer discipline matters to the principal, he added.Peeler asked whether bus drivers feel they are being supported by administrators in decisions they make about discipline.Bunch responded that he believes drivers do feel they are supported by administrators.In December, local school safety nonprofit KEYS donated more than $3,400 to the Perquimans County Schools to improve school safety.Keeping Every Youth Safe founder Bridget Jernigan explained at that time that the funding will be used to purchase a metal detector and three hand wands for Hertford Grammar School.KEYS’ sole mission is to raise funds for safety needs in the Perquimans County Schools for which there is not sufficient funding in the district’s capital outlay budget.The nonprofit plans to raise additional funds to purchase classroom door locks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Home & Garden Progress 2021 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Albemarle Health Care Directory Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 2023Currituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorBertie man arrested in shooting death of Edenton man in ECThai native, UNC grad AoA's new gallery managerAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffCPA: City needs to switch auditors, upgrade software to fix financial accounting woesEx-volunteer Sawyer announces bid for ECPPS school board'This is a crisis': ER doctor warns of blood shortage Images