While "safer at home" was the message public health officials hammered home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Albemarle Hopeline Executive Director Courtney Cottrell notes not everyone who stayed home was safe.
Not because they were unprotected from COVID. Instead, it was because they were in near constant contact with the person who was abusing them either physically or emotionally.
Crisis calls to domestic violence agencies like Hopeline in fact doubled in the second half of 2020, Cottrell said.
Janice Cole, a former U.S. attorney and district court judge, also notes that when many things shut down shortly after the start of the pandemic there was an accompanying increase in isolation, depression, alcohol abuse and stress — and a spike in reports of family violence.
And it wasn't just here, Cole said.
"It is a problem that is all around the world," Cole said, noting reports of family violence also rose in places like China, Argentina and Singapore.
Cole was the keynote speaker for Friday's Peace on the Pasquotank ceremony at Mariners' Wharf Park. The ceremony, sponsored by Albemarle Hopeline, was held to remember both the victims and survivors of domestic violence. The event also included attendees casting flowers into the Pasquotank River as a symbol of hope and support for those victims and survivors.
First held in 2019, last year's Peace on the Pasquotank ceremony had to be canceled because of the pandemic. This year's ceremony also coincided with Albemarle Hopeline's 40th anniversary providing services to domestic violence survivors in the region. "Everyone Knows Someone" was the theme of this year's event.
Cole said she became involved as a volunteer with Albemarle Hopeline shortly after moving to the area in 1983.
"Hopeline has done great work over the years," Cole said.
Cole said she was glad to see representatives from the court system at Friday's event. She noted Superior Court Judge Eula Reid and Assistant District Attorneys Monique Ferebee and Kim Pellini among those in the audience.
During her remarks, Cole drew attention to the "red flags of abuse" printed in the program for the event. Someone is likely to be in an abusive relationship when the other person in the relationship: puts them down; controls who they see, where they go, or what they do; takes their money or refuses to give them money for expenses; prevents them from making their own decisions; looks at them or acts in ways that are frightening; prevents them from working or attending school; destroys their property; or threatens to hurt or kill them.
Other abusive behaviors include: keeping or discouraging someone from seeing their friends or family; telling them that they are a bad parent or threatening to harm or take away their children; blaming the person being abused for the abuse, or acting like it's not really happening; threatening to commit suicide because of something the abused person has done; pressuring someone to have sex when they don't want to; pressuring someone to use drugs or alcohol; preventing someone from using birth control or pressuring them to become pregnant when they're not ready.
Cottrell said anyone experiencing abuse who needs counseling or a place to stay is encouraged to call Albemarle Hopeline. She said there is no wrong way to deal with abuse, and if someone isn't ready to tell their story before a judge they should still contact Hopeline for shelter, counseling or other services.