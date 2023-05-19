First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs announced jointly Thursday that they will be running for re-election in the October municipal elections.
The councilors said in a joint statement that they are running again because “we have grown increasingly concerned about the course of events in our city.”
“We are running again because we believe the city is at a critical juncture in its development and needs bold, strong and experienced leaders who are willing to make hard decisions if we are to continue our incredible growth,” Peel and Biggs said. “We pledge we will work hard to address these challenges as transparently as possible.”
Peel and Biggs were both elected to City Council in May 2022 after both ran unopposed for the city’s two First Ward seats. Peel served as the city’s mayor from 2011-17 and Biggs, a banker, currently chairs City Council’s Finance Committee.
The pair listed several issues of concern with the city’s financial situation being a major one, describing it as “dire.” They also cited increased incidents of gun violence in the city and vacancies in different city departments.
The city is on the state’s Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List and state Treasurer Dale Folwell has stated several times that the state taking control over the city’s finances is an option. The city has still not submitted its past due 2021-22 fiscal year audit to the state, which was due last October. The city did submit its 2020-21 past due audit in April and the LGC later expressed concerns at the time about the city’s low fund balance.
The 2020-21 audit shows that the city’s unassigned General Fund balance was around $2.5 million, or 11.3% of total General Fund expenditures. That figure was 11% in the fiscal year 2019-20. The unassigned General Fund balance is money that hasn’t been set aside for anything and cushions the city against unexpected expenses or losses of revenue in its General Fund.
The city is using the outside accounting firm Greg Isley to assist with its financial statements. The LGC, as part of a financial accountability agreement with the city, has also made recommendations that agency officials say have been ignored by city leaders.
Peel and Biggs noted in their statement that a “majority” of City Council and city staff leadership have refused to take “the advice of the multiple experts who have worked with us to address these (financial) issues.” They said a state takeover would have a significant negative impact on the city.
“We currently are unable to access over a million dollars of grant money the city has received because we are on the state’s financial watch list, which means that the LGC has significant concerns about the city’s financial wellbeing and internal controls,” the statement says.
Referring to other city leaders, Peel and Biggs said “They either don’t understand just how bad a takeover would be for our city or just can’t make hard decisions. These issues cannot be brought into the light or corrected without strong, forthright council and staff leadership.”
Peel and Biggs acknowledged that the current City Council has made some progress in addressing infrastructure issues by raising water and sewer rates to help pay for fixes and has implemented a study to pinpoint infrastructure issues.
“However, there is much still to do,” they said. “The next City Council will be faced with many decisions, sometimes unpopular ones, in order to avoid a state mandated moratorium on growth and development within our city because of our aging water and sewer system. Millions of dollars will be needed to repair these systems and strong council leadership is critical to attract outside investment as well as to develop a sensible plan for addressing these issues.”
Peel and Biggs said that filling what they say are 23 vacant positions for sworn officers in the city’s police department also needs to be a priority, calling it a public safety issue.
“We are also running because we are concerned about the increased gun violence in our city,” they said. “A strong council is needed to let our officers know that the council has their backs and supports efforts to improve recruitment and retention of officers.”
The First Ward councilors are also concerned that several city departments are operating without key personnel, saying “we have not been able to attract candidates for these positions.”
“These departments communicate directly with our business community and have the potential, if not addressed, to end the positive business development climate that has been happening all over town,” Peel and Biggs said in their statement.
Peel and Biggs’ announcement means only 2nd Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs remains undecided about seeking re-election. Mayor Kirk Rivers and the five other members of City Council have already announced they plan to seek new terms in the October city election.