Former mayor Joe Peel announced Monday that he will run for one of the two First Ward City Council seats in the city's delayed spring election, saying the city is at a critical crossroads and needs new leadership.
Peel, a former superintendent for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, served three terms as mayor from 2011 to 2017 after defeating incumbent Roger McLean in 2011. He easily won re-election in 2013 and 2015. Peel chose not to run for a fourth term in 2017.
“I decided that my experience would be helpful having been in leadership roles and having served as the mayor,” Peel said Monday. “I come with some pretty good knowledge of the city and its workings that will be helpful at this point.”
The First Ward will have two new councilors following the March 8 election. Incumbent Jeannie Young is running for mayor while two-term councilor Billy Caudle has announced he is not running for re-election.
Caudle has instead endorsed City Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Johnson Biggs who has announced he's running for one of the two First Ward council seats.
Filing for the March 8 city election begins Dec. 6.