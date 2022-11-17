...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel has expressed concerns about a sewer valve that is leaking near the Pasquotank River. The two tanks shown pump in wastewater that has spilled from a pipe before it reaches the river.
A leaking city sewer valve along the Pasquotank River prompted First Ward Councilor Joe Peel this week to request City Manager Montre Freeman present City Council with a plan to address the city’s infrastructure needs.
Peel also requested that City Council determine the criteria for evaluating Freeman’s performance as manager, saying that council has not had that “conversation.” Freeman started his second stint as manager on Oct. 25.
Peel noted the current City Council has been in office since June 16 and that it is time to address fixing the city’s aging infrastructure with money it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. He requested that Freeman present his recommendations at council's Nov. 28 meeting.
“We know there are lots of issues,” Peel said. “We’ve got money, we need to get a plan in place. We need to make some decisions and fix some things.”
Peel said the leaking sewer valve is currently contained but he sounded a warning that if it “blows” it would result in a major spill of raw sewage into the Pasquotank River. He said the valve is located near Mid-Atlantic Christian University and that council was informed of the problem when it took office.
The valve is located where Knobbs Creek flows into the river and the city has placed two tanks at the location where sewage from the leak can be pumped. Caution tape was placed at the site but is no longer there.
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell did not respond to a phone message or text message seeking comment about the tanks.
“If it blows, it gets worse, it would certainly do that (create a spill),” Peel said Tuesday. “It would dump raw sewage, we would have to report it to the state. We could get fined. It’s not something you want to happen. It’s not an expensive fix. It needs to be fixed before a spill happens.”
City Council discussed in September how to spend the $5.7 million the city has received in American Rescue Plan Act funds but took no action.
Council discussed using $2.25 million of the money to provide electricity to the Sentra Albemarle Regional Health Campus that is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The $200 million project includes a 235,000-square-foot hospital and a 83,000-square-foot medical office building.
In addition to the money for the hospital, Public Utilities Director Bell requested just over $1 million be used to conduct a closed-circuit television inspection and mapping of the entire sewer system, $181,000 for the sewer fix at MACU and $200,000 to repair city garbage trucks.
The police department requested $411,000, including $354,000 for new police vehicles. Parks and Recreation asked for $365,000 while the Finance Department requested $320,000.
Peel said almost all the ARPA funds should go to utility infrastructure needs. He believes there should be money in the electric utility fund balance account to pay for some of the cost of providing electricity to the new hospital.
Peel pointed out, however, that the city does not know how much money is in the electric fund balance because the city is two years behind on its fiscal audits.
“We don’t know at this point,” Peel said of the electric fund balance. “I don’t think $2 million (from ARPA) has to be allocated to the hospital. Hopefully, we will have money in the electrical fund balance to pay for cost for the hospital.”
Peel said he is opposed to using the ARPA funds to pay for reoccurring costs like buying police vehicles.
“This is one-time money, we need to fix stuff,” Peel said. “Police cars are reoccurring expenses; that is not the thing you need to use one-time money for. We need to make some gains in our infrastructure.”
In asking that City Council come up with criteria for Freeman’s evaluation, Peel said that if he were in Freeman’s shoes that “I certainly would want to know how I would be evaluated.”
Mayor Kirk Rivers said the council’s Human Resources Committee will bring a proposal to City Council on how the evaluation process will work.