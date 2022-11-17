sewer valve

First Ward Councilor Joe Peel has expressed concerns about a sewer valve that is leaking near the Pasquotank River. The two tanks shown pump in wastewater that has spilled from a pipe before it reaches the river.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

A leaking city sewer valve along the Pasquotank River prompted First Ward Councilor Joe Peel this week to request City Manager Montre Freeman present City Council with a plan to address the city’s infrastructure needs.

Peel also requested that City Council determine the criteria for evaluating Freeman’s performance as manager, saying that council has not had that “conversation.” Freeman started his second stint as manager on Oct. 25.