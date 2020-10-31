Vice President Mike Pence told supporters in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon that what is at stake in Tuesday's election is whether America will remain America.
Pence told the crowd of more than 1,230 at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport that if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president, America will lose the progress President Donald Trump has made in creating jobs, strengthening the military, preserving law and order and protecting religious liberty.
Trump kept the promise he made when he ran in 2016, Pence said. "We made America great again," he said.
Pence defended the Trump Administration response to the COVID-19, which Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have cited as one of the president's central weaknesses.
Before the first documented case of COVID-19 in America, Trump suspended travel from China to get ahead of the virus and give health care providers time to develop testing and treatment.
Biden criticized Trump's suspension of travel from China but Biden was wrong, Pence said.
"President Trump got it right," Pence said.
Soon America will have a safe, effective COVID vaccine, and until then the administration will ensure doctors and nurses have the supplies they need to battle the virus, he said.
"And as we do all that we are opening up America again," Pence said.
Pence said the choice in this election is not just liberal versus conservative. "I think the choice in this election is whether America will remain America," he said.
Trump ended the Obama-era "assault" on the religious liberty of the Catholic Order Little Sisters of the Poor and has stood without apology for the sanctity of human life, Pence said.
Citing the administration's increase in defense spending, Pence said North Carolinians appreciate the importance of the military with bases here such as Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
The vice president asked for applause for local Coast Guard units. The crowd responded enthusiastically, as they did periodically with chants of "Four More Years" and "USA!"
Pence said Trump has brought back American manufacturing jobs even though President Barack Obama had suggested it would take a magic wand to bring them back.
"We didn't need a magic wand," Pence said. "We just needed President Donald Trump in the White House."
Trump has "put China on notice' on trade and negotiated a better trade deal with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA, Pence said.
Although Biden and other Democrats sometimes complained about NAFTA, "Joe Biden never lifted a finger to fix what was wrong with that trade deal," Pence said.
And Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Biden's running mate, voted against the renegotiated trade deal because she didn't think it included enough environmental protections, he said.
Pence suggested that supporters ask undecided voters one question: "Who do you really trust to bring this economy all the way back?"
"All of us need to do all we can," Pence said.
Trump fights every day to keep his promises, Pence said.
"Now it's our turn to fight for him," Pence said. "You need to bring it, North Carolina."