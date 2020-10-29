The 2020 presidential race will come to the Albemarle on Saturday when Vice President Mike Pence visits Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again!" Victory Rally at the airport at 1:30 p.m., the campaign of President Donald Trump announced Thursday night.
Prior to coming to Elizabeth City, Pence is also scheduled to visit the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in Elm City for a similar campaign event, the campaign said.
Doors for the Elizabeth City event open at 11:30 a.m., the campaign said. All attendees will be given a temperature check and facemasks will be issued, along with instructions to wear them, the campaign said.
Pence is making the trip to Elizabeth City as part of the Trump campaign's continued focus on North Carolina, one of a handful of presidential battleground states hotly contested in Tuesday's general election.