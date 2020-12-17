Editor’s note: Our annual lookback at the top local stories of 2020 continues.
Days before a state of emergency was declared in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Republican activist told Camden Republicans to expect some high-profile visits in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.
“It is very possible that you are going to get the vice president here in northeastern North Carolina,” Eddie Woodhouse said. “There is an aggressive commitment and the schedule is being planned out right now.’’
With North Carolina a key battleground in a November election that saw former Vice-President Joe Biden defeat Trump to win the presidency, Woodhouse’s prediction was spot on.
Despite the pandemic halting most traditional campaigning, Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Elizabeth City on Oct. 31, just days before the Nov. 3 election.
Pence told a crowd of more than 1,200 at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport that if Biden was elected president, America would lose the progress Trump has made creating jobs, strengthening the military, preserving law and order and protecting religious liberty.
Trump fights every day to keep his promises, Pence told the crowd.
“Now it’s our turn to fight for him,” Pence said. “You need to bring it, North Carolina.”
Trump and Pence did carry North Carolina 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent in the election. However, they lost both the Electoral College vote to Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris, 306 to 232, and the popular vote, 81.2 million to 74.2 million, making Biden the 46th president and Harris the first woman vice president come Jan. 20.
Local Republicans said back in October that they were excited about Pence’s visit.
George Hague, chairman of the Pasquotank County Republican Party, said Pence’s visit would be exciting and would energize GOP voters heading into election day.
“I think it’s an outstanding day for Elizabeth City when the vice president is here to hold a rally,” Hague said at the time. “I think he’ll energize the whole community for the election day and it’s a wonderful thing.”
Hague said the vice president’s rally here also was an indication of how much attention the Trump campaign was paying to the state.
“North Carolina is a battleground state and the Trump organization is fighting for every vote,” Hague said.
Rene Etheridge, chairwoman of the Currituck Republican Party, said at the time that Pence’s visit would energize GOP voters just days before an election that was expected to be close statewide. Etheridge and her husband, Currituck Commissioner Owen Etheridge, attended the rally.
“I think this will give the Republican Party a boost here and it will create a lot of excitement,” Etheridge said before the visit. “They recognized that northeastern North Carolina is very important.”
Moyock resident Cindy Watts got in line that Saturday morning at 8 a.m. — 3½ hours before airport staff let anyone in for the rally and a full 5½ hours before Pence arrived for the event.
“I want to see my vice president,” Watts said. “I have no problem with the way our country is being run by these guys.”
While Pence’s visit was the first by either a presidential or vice presidential candidate to Elizabeth City in recent years, it actually was the fourth time a presidential candidate’s top surrogate had visited.
Former President Bill Clinton visited on behalf of his wife, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign before the North Carolina Democratic primary in 2008. And the Clintons’ daughter, Chelsea Clinton, and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley both visited Elizabeth City prior to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016. O’Malley had been a candidate for the Democratic primary in 2016.