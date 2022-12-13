...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pender Road Solar Farm permit gets two-year extension
The only permitted solar farm in Perquimans County not yet built will have another two years to come online.
The Board of Commissioners last week granted a final two-year extension to the developer of the planned solar solar at the north end of Pender Road in Perquimans County.
Representatives of Pine Gate Renewables, the company developing the Pender Road Solar Farm, asked for the permit extension at the Dec. 5 Perquimans Board of Commissioners meeting. The board approved the permit extension unanimously on a motion by Commissioner Kyle Jones.
The project is designed to be a 5-megawatt facility on about 60 acres.
The solar farm was initially permitted in 2019 and commissioners had already granted a two-year extension once before. The two-year extension granted Dec. 5 is the last extension the project is eligible for.
Mikala Newsom of Pine Gate Renewables explained that all permits have been obtained for the project and that the only hold-up is working out an inter-connection with Dominion Power.
Newsom told county commissioners that the schedule is dependent on a large-load customer that is expected to go off line. The large load customer had targeted the end of this calendar year to go offline but that has now been reset to June 2023, Newsom said.
The wait is necessary because Dominion’s transformers near the planned Pender Road solar farm can only accommodate a specific amount of power, and that would be exceeded with both the large-load customer and the solar farm online at the same time.
The solar farm should be operational within nine months of the large load customer going off-line, Newsom said. The customer was not named.
“There are nine total permitted solar farms in Perquimans County,” said County Manager Frank Heath. “Pender Road is the only one not constructed yet.”