Elizabeth City police have charged a Pennsylvania man with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a city motel Saturday morning.
John Randall Landry, 52, of the 4000 block of Pumpkin Ridge Road, Pa., is charged with murder following the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel of Flinton, Pa., Sgt. Eddie Graham of the Elizabeth City Police Department said Saturday night.
According to Graham, police responded to a report of a possible death at the Quality Inn in the 500 block of South Hughes Boulevard around 10:33 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Castel lying in a bed in a room unresponsive. Graham said Castel had a gunshot wound to the head.
Castel was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, Graham said.
In addition to the murder charge, Landry was also served with a fugitive warrant from Fauquier, Virginia. Landry is being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond on the murder charge and $100,000 secured bond on the fugitive charge. Landry's first appearance in Pasquotank District Court is scheduled for Tuesday.
Graham is urging anyone with any information about Castel's shooting to call police at 252-335-4321 or Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, he said.