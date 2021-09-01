An incident involving pepper spray on a school bus delayed Currituck students from getting home Tuesday.
According to a message posted at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday on the Currituck County Schools' Facebook page, pepper spray was somehow dispersed inside the seating area of the bus while it was in transit with students aboard. The post described the bus as Bus 18 but did not say what school the bus was serving or the route it was on at the time of the incident.
The bus stopped and the students were examined by law enforcement and emergency medical personnel and all on board were safe. School officials also were at the scene.
“An incident on Bus 18 has caused the bus to pull over on the side of the road. District staff are on scene,” the post states. “Please note that students riding Bus 18 will be delayed in getting home. All passengers are safe.”
“The incident will continue to be investigated by school personnel,” the post continued.
A phone call to the school district’s administrative office Wednesday seeking more information was not returned.