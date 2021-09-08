HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials took their first steps Tuesday toward erecting an informational sign giving context to the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn.
Commissioners also agreed to ask the owners of the Black Union Soldiers Monument on King Street to consider relocating their monument to the courthouse lawn.
Both were recommendations by a working group appointed by commissioners to determine what to do with the Confederate monument.
Both actions are first steps that would require additional action by the board in order to be finalized.
In the case of signage the county manager and commission board chairman and vice-chairman will meet to develop the recommended wording and determine a cost estimate.
Because the Black Union Soldiers Monument is located on private property, any decision to move it would require its owner’s permission.
“It would simply be a discussion,” County Manager Frank Heath said of the upcoming conversation with the Black Union Soldiers Monument’s owner.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler spoke strongly at the meeting about his displeasure with the location of the Confederate monument on county property. He said it would be more appropriate for the monument to be located on private property and preferably in a cemetery to clarify its memorial purpose.
Terry Swope, a citizen who has spoken to the county commissioners repeatedly in opposition to moving the monument and also to placing signs to provide historical context, said during the public comment period at Monday’s meeting that the commissioners appeared to be ignoring the two dozen people who spoke at a public hearing last month in opposition to the placing of signs.
The board “flatly rejected” every single voice that spoke, Swope said.
Hoffler, one of two county commissioners in Perquimans who are Black, said in his remarks Monday that the “monuments of defiance” in North Carolina were erected in conjunction with a regime of suppressing voting rights and other citizenship rights of Black citizens.
Being erected in 1912, the monument in Perquimans had nothing to do with the Civil War but was instead “an offensive monument of White Supremacy that never should have been erected,” Hoffler said.
African-Americans at that time had no realistic opportunity to voice opposition to the erection of the monument, Hoffler said.
Hoffler said that over the past few months he has listened to “untruths and erroneous information” about the monument and he believes it is time to set the record straight.
Hoffler said the monument is not “sacred” as many have said in public comments before the board, but rather represents principles that are contrary to the principles of constitutional liberty.
The goal of removal is not to erase history, Hoffler said, but rather “removal of a derogatory symbol from the most public spaces of our county.”
Board Chairman Wallace Nelson said he had looked at the motion by the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at the time the monument was authorized and it simply stated the board was authorizing the United Daughters of the Confederacy to erect a monument to the Confederate dead at the courthouse.
“I don’t know what was in people’s hearts,” Nelson said.
But signage at the monument can ensure the whole story is told, Nelson added.
“There’s a story to be told,” Nelson said.
Alan Lennon said he didn’t even know the monument was there until fairly recently.
“I don’t find that monument offensive,” Lennon said.
Lennon acknowledged he is from a different time and different background and has a different color of skin from many who find the monument objectionable.
Lennon also said he believes Perquimans County has the least offensive Confederate monument in the area. He cited Gates County and Bertie County as examples of monuments that are much larger and bolder.
Commissioner Charles Woodard expressed the sharpest disagreement with Hoffler’s take on the monument.
“What are you trying to prove?” Woodard asked, questioning the idea of placing signage at the monument.
Placing signs on the monument would amount to “desecration” of the monument and remind him of actions taken by Al Qaeda and the Taliban, Woodard said.
The only acceptable signage would something similar to what is next to the King Street monument, which ties the history of the monument to broader history and Civil War Trails.
Jones’ motion clarified that no signs would be placed on the monument itself but would be on posts in the ground adjacent to the monument.
Woodard said he calls it a “memorial” and believes that is what it is. Signage actually on the memorial would be desecrating it, he said.
One reason it was not erected sooner was because it took time for the money to be raised, he said.
Hoffler said he doesn’t see anything wrong with moving the monument to private property. He noted the Black Union Soldiers Monument is on private property.
Jones pointed out the wording for the signage would come back to the board and require the backing of a two-thirds majority of the county commissioners in order to be approved. The commissioners also would have to agree on the cost before any signage would be placed, he said.
Nelson said he believes the wording on a sign can be positive and can provide an opportunity to bring something positive out of a challenging situation.
“Signage is not an enemy of this monument,” Nelson said.
Noting commissioners will have the final say on the wording, Nelson said the signage might reflect what Blacks in the county have had to deal with over the years, mention the Black Union Soldiers Monument, and note how many county residents died in the war.
It might even be possible to list names of Perquimans residents who were killed in the war, Nelson said.