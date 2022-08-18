HERTFORD — Perquimans commissioners are weighing changes to their meeting rules that, among other things, would allow the board to order an unruly commissioner to leave the meeting and use sheriff’s deputies to enforce compliance.
The board took a first look at the proposed changes at its work session Monday night. The changes are expected to be on the agenda for the board’s consideration at its next regular meeting.
The board’s existing rules of procedure allow the board chair to determine whether a speaker is being disruptive.
The proposed revision goes further, allowing for the disruptive speaker to be removed from the meeting.
And there’s also a new provision in the proposed revisions that authorize the board — after issuing a warning — to order a disruptive board member to leave a meeting.
Some Perquimans residents have speculated that the provision is a pre-emptive move in response to the candidacy of former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson for one of three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners in the November general election.
Jackson had a contentious relationship with Mayor Earnell Brown and other Hertford town councilors during his four-year term as a member of Hertford Town Council. On occasion Brown determined that Jackson’s behavior was so disruptive that business could not be conducted and she adjourned the meeting.
Asked whether Jackson’s candidacy was a factor in the board’s consideration of the proposed rule change, Perquimans County Manger Frank Heath said it was not.
“The commissioners wanted to ensure that we had mechanisms to allow the board to conduct its business without interruption,” Heath said. “This topic has been discussed for some period of time and is not a reaction to any individual candidate.”
Jackson, however, told The Daily Advance when asked about the proposed changes Thursday that he believes they are a reaction to his candidacy.
County Attorney Hackney High has worked on the proposed revisions. According to Heath the county has not consulted with UNC School of Government experts about the proposed changes.
“We have not consulted specifically with the School of Government on the rule changes, but I do know that our board is allowed to adopt such measures as it sees fit to conduct its business,” Heath said.
In the proposed revisions, language under the heading “Powers of the Chair” designates that person is authorized “to determine whether a speaker or board member has become disruptive or has gone beyond the reasonable standards of courtesy in his or her remarks and/or behavior.”
The paragraph goes on to say: “In the case of any board member who becomes so disruptive that the ability to conduct a meeting is impaired or whose behavior has gone beyond the reasonable standards of behavior in his or her remarks and/or behavior, the chair shall first remind the offending board member which aspects of his remarks and/or behavior are deemed so disruptive that the ability to conduct the meeting is impaired and/or have gone beyond the reasonable standards of courtesy and request the offending board member to cease and desist in engaging in such remarks and/or behavior.”
The proposed amendment specifies the next steps if the board member’s behavior continues:
• Chair may request a motion and second on whether the board member may be asked to vacate the premises.
• If the board votes in the affirmative the chair shall ask the board member to vacate the premises.
• If the offending board member refuses to leave, the chair is authorized to request law enforcement to assist in removing the offending board member from the premises.
Commissioner Fondella Leigh. who is vice chair of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, thanked Heath for working with the county attorney on the proposed revisions to the board’s meeting rules.
Leigh presided at Monday’s work session. Board Chairman Wallace Nelson was not present but participated in the meeting by telephone.