A Family Dollar store in Perquimans County and Dollar General store in Camden are among 70 stores fined by state officials in the third quarter of this year because of excessive price-scanner errors.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties, including the Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway in Hertford and the Dollar General in Camden at 139 U.S. Highway 158 West.
The Perquimans store paid $5,000 in fines, according to a news release from the department. An inspection in September found an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for four previous inspections. Stores are required to have an overcharge error rate of no more than 2 percent on 300-item lots.
A reinspection in November found an error rate of 18.67 percent based on 56 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $5,000 fine and will be reinspected.
An employee at the store told a reporter from the Daily Advance Friday that she was not authorized to speak to the media.
The Camden store paid $3,345 in fines after an inspection in July found an error rate of 8 percent based on 24 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in September.
The Camden Dollar General was the second in the county to pay a fine because of overcharges exceeding 2 percent. The Dollar General at 917 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, paid a $5,000 fine late last year after failing an inspection in October 2021.
The inspections also report “undercharges” — when the store is ringing up merchandise below the stated price — but those aren’t counted against the retailer, the NCDA&CS said.
“During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the press release. “Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.
Also among those stores fined were two Family Dollar stores in Bertie County, a Family Dollar in Hertford County and two Dollar General stores in Washington County.
Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.