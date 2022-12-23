Editor's note: The Daily Advance's countdown of the top 10 local news stories of 2022 continues.
Confederate monuments continued to be in the news in 2022 as Perquimans County officials agreed this year to place interpretive signs at the county's monument on the courthouse lawn, while Edenton officials sought a new location for the town's monument.
The signs that will be posted near Perquimans’ Confederate monument won’t just note that it was erected to honor the county’s Civil War dead. They’ll also point out that “many” county residents opposed secession and went on to serve in the Union Army, some of them African Americans whose contributions to the war are celebrated on a separate memorial in Hertford.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in April to approve both installation of the signs as well as the language to be used on the signs placing it in historical context.
Commissioner Charles Woodard cast the lone dissenting vote against the signs, expressing concerns about some of the language that will be used.
Woodard said he objected to the signs including references to local opposition to secession, although he acknowledged that many Quakers in the area were conscientious objectors to slavery.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler argued that the reason the monuments to the Confederacy were erected on public property — usually at courthouses — was to intimidate Black people and prevent them from exercising their right to vote or other citizenship rights. It was a part of the strategy of the Jim Crow system, he said.
Hoffler said he would prefer that the monument be removed from the courthouse lawn but is willing to “live with” the signs as a compromise. He believes the monument should be in a cemetery or on private property.
Commissioners approved the language for two signs near the monument. County Manager Frank Heath was authorized to spend up to $7,500 on the signs and their installation.
The language commissioners approved for the signs will appear on two separate panels.
Language approved for the first panel states: “Residents of Perquimans County unveiled this monument to the Confederate dead in 1912. The monument was established to honor the memory of local Confederate soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Civil War. Due to the heavy Quaker influence in the county, many Perquimans residents opposed secession and others enlisted in the Union Army. Consequently, the Union victory in 1865 ended slavery and guaranteed a lasting freedom for millions of people.”
Language approved for the second panel states: “Perquimans County is home to one of the few monuments in the nation honoring those African American soldiers who fought for the Union in the Civil War of 1861-1865. The monument, located nearby on the corner of Hyde Park and King Street, was erected in 1910 to honor the bravery of those local troops who fought for the cause of their freedom.”
Commissioners initially hoped to have the African American soldiers monument moved to the courthouse grounds. The owners of the monument, however, did not agree to the idea.
In Edenton, the town council has agreed in principle to move the monument near the town's waterfront, but has struggled to find a new location.
Two groups with connections to the Confederacy have sued the town to halt its efforts to relocate the town’s Confederate monument from its current site.
The N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Colonial William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit in Chowan Superior Court in December.
The UDC and SCV are seeking a court injunction to prevent any movement of the monument located at the foot of South Broad Street in Edenton.
A now-dissolved chapter of the NC UDC, the Edenton Bell Battery Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was responsible for erecting the monument on the green at the historic Chowan Courthouse.
In the early 1960s, the monument was moved to town property at the foot of Broad Street, following a request by the Edenton Women’s Club.
The Bell Battery Chapter was dissolved in 1937 due to waning interest. True ownership of the monument has been hard to establish since then.
The UDC and SVC’s lawsuit has paused Edenton’s efforts to move the monument for now.
At Edenton Town Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 13, Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High said that open session discussions about the monument will be paused given the two groups’ lawsuit.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a decision by Chowan County to decline the town’s offer to take over ownership of the monument from the town.
Edenton's Confederate monument has also sparked protests attended by both opponents and supporters of the statue.