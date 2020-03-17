Other counties in the region are also responding to the ongoing coronavirus crisis with agency closings and event cancellations.
To practice social distancing in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order prohibiting large crowds, Perquimans County is suspending most activities at its senior center through March. Officials are working on a plan to continue delivery of meals to seniors. County officials planned to discuss the immediate future of recreation services during a meeting of county commissioners today.
Perquimans also closed its library for two weeks beginning Tuesday. WiFi hotspots are available through Inteliport in parking areas in downtown Hertford and outside school buildings.
Inter-County Public Transit Authority, which is operated by Albemarle Regional Health Services, has suspended all transports except for dialysis and critical care cancer patients.
Perquimans County offices remain open for now but officials are encouraging residents to conduct business with the county government either electronically or by telephone. A meeting will be held tonight on whether offices will be closed on Wednesday.
The town of Hertford offices also remain open.
In Currituck County, all three senior centers have been closed for 30 days. The senior centers will continue to deliver meals to homebound residents.
Also closed to the public for 30 days are the county libraries in Barco, Corolla and Moyock. The welcome centers in Moyock and Corolla are also closed for 30 days.
Access to all other county facilities will be permitted by appointment only. Citizens should contact county staff to set up an appointment.
All county-sponsored events scheduled for the next 30 days are canceled, as are all events on county property and county advisory board meetings. The county Board of Commissioners will also be meeting only once a month until further notice. The board's next meeting is scheduled for April 20.
County employees are continuing to report to work on a regular schedule and will be available to field citizen phone calls.
With Currituck offices closed, citizens are being required to use online resources to conduct county business where feasible. County officials said if business has to be conducted in person, it will be done in a designated space that will be cleaned afterward.
County officials noted that county services available online include permit applications, register of deed certificates, ATV permits, beach parking permits and bill payment. The Citizen Self Service application is available at https://currituck.munisselfservice.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Currituck is also maintaining a list of cancellations and closures at its website, https://co.currituck.nc.us/news/coronavirus-information-for-nc/.
Chowan County offices remain open while those in the town of Edenton are closed. The Chowan Senior Center remains open but the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department has canceled all activities. The Walker gym on Oakum Street has closed and the Northern Chowan Community Center was closed on Tuesday. All other recreation facilities are closed and recreation programs are being suspended for two weeks.
The Veterans Services Office in Edenton is closed for walk-in visitors. To make an appointment, call 482-1033.
The Chowan Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until March 24.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is operating by appointment only. Persons wishing to bring in an animal or adopt one is asked to call 221-8514 to make an appointment. Those with signs of sickness — coughing, fever, shortness of breath — are asked to stay away from the shelter.
All activities of the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension have been canceled until further notice. SHIPP counselling can be done by phone.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton is also closing for two weeks. Also closing for two weeks is the Pettigrew Regional Library in Columbia.
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for eligible clients who have not yet picked up their food for March. However, the service will be drive-up only. The food pantry urged clients to continue to monitor the agency's Facebook page for updates.
Edenton Town Hall is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic. Town staff will continue to be available by phone to answer questions and take utility payments.
Customers may also make payments by using the night deposit box in the foyer of town hall and in the drive-up payment box in the parking lot behind town hall on West King Street.
Customers may also make payments by entering the link https://logicsolbp.com/townofedenton/login.aspx into their browser or by calling 337-9500. An automated voice response system will walk customers through the payment process. Customers who need assistance should call 482-7352.
For the most up-to-date, accurate information about the coronavirus, officials recommended residents continue to monitor a number of websites. They include ARHS' site at http://www.arhs-nc.org/; the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' site at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/; and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/.
For local information and updates, visit Perquimans' website at www.perquimanscountync.gov, the town of Hertford's site at www.townofhertford.com, and Perquimans County Emergency Services' Facebook page.