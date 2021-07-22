HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Board of Elections reached no decision following a hearing Thursday on a challenge to Connie Brothers’ qualification to run for a seat on the Hertford Town Council.
Elections officials explained they have up to 20 days from July 16 — the day Councilman Quentin Jackson filed a challenge alleging Brothers does not live within the town limits and thus is ineligible to seek municipal office in Hertford — to submit a written decision in the matter.
Jackson, who is running for re-election to his seat on the town council in the November election, testified at Thursday’s hearing that town records show Brothers has not had a valid utility account in her name since 2016.
He also alleged Brothers is on the list of people who owe significant amounts of money to the town because of unpaid utilities.
There is now an active electricity account at 504 Willow Street, which Brothers claims as her residence, but there is no water and sewer service, Jackson said.
Brothers lives with her mother on Harvey Point Road, Jackson said, adding he has surveillance footage taken over a three-week period that shows her at her mother’s house, not at the Willow Street residence.
Jackson submitted into evidence the video footage he claims he shot as well as documents he said support his claims about utility billing at 504 Willow Street.
Brothers submitted to the elections board utility and medical bills addressed to her at 504 Willow Street, a tax billing sent to that address, and a copy of her driver’s license that lists 504 Willow Street as her address.
“I am the owner of 504 Willow Street,” Brothers testified. “I have been living there since 1994.”
In an interview after Thursday’s hearing, Brothers acknowledged spending a significant amount of time with her parents who have health concerns. She acknowledged that her utilities at one time were in her father’s name because of financial difficulties she was having due to her health and its impact on her ability to earn income.
“I check on my parents to see how my parents are every day,” Brothers said in the interview. “And if I’m sick my parents are going to be there for me.”
She said that when she was too sick to work her father put her town utilities in his name. But she said property and tax records show she is the owner of her home at 504 Willow Street.
Brothers said that during the COVID-19 pandemic she was told she should not live by herself because of her health conditions. When she returned to her home at 504 Willow Street to begin living there full-time again, she found there had been a structural “catastrophe” at the house. She has only recently had repairs completed to a point that allowed her to resume living there again, she said.
Brothers said getting her house repaired following the catastrophe has been a challenge, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It takes time and money” to repair a house, Brothers said.
Brothers also acknowledged having owed about $500 to the town, but said she had paid it all. She showed a copy of her new account indicating utilities are back in her name as of July 12 of this year.
Jackson also said two neighbors were prepared to testify that Brothers does not live at 504 Willow Street. Neither made it to Thursday’s hearing to testify.
Board members said that if testimony comes to them in the form of affidavits they will seek advice from the Perquimans County attorney on whether they may consider that as evidence.
Other candidates for the two council seats on the ballot in November are Councilman Frank Norman III, former Councilwoman Gracie Felton, and first-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders.