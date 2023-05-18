...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials are looking for a way to accommodate a local event venue's desire to sell liquor by the drink even though current law doesn't allow liquor sales in the county outside the Hertford town limits.
Crawfish Shack owners Marty and Sheryl Hurdle told the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners earlier this week that they would like to be able to sell liquor by the drink.
However, liquor-by-the-drink licenses currently are only available in the town of Hertford, not in unincorporated areas of the county such as Swing Gate Road, where the Crawfish Shack is located.
Voters in Hertford approved liquor-by-the-drink in a referendum, which is the process required under state law.
Perquimans County Attorney Hackney High told commissioners that North Carolina's alcoholic beverage control laws have not kept up with the growing popularity of event venues like the Crawfish Shack.
High noted that Hertford has an ABC Board and ABC store but Perquimans County does not. That's because the town of Hertford held a successful referendum some years ago allowing liquor-by-the-drink sales within the town limits. The referendum didn't include areas outside the town.
In order for the Crawfish Shack to be eligible for a license to sell liquor by the drink, the county would have to have an ABC Board and an ABC store, High said.
High also explained that event venues such as the Crawfish Shack are allowed to serve — but not sell — liquor without a regular liquor-by-the-drink license. There are special permits that allow events to be held at which liquor is served.
"That's where we are," High said, adding he has learned a lot about ABC law in the past couple of weeks but still has more to learn.
One possibility the county may explore is merging the county into the Hertford ABC Board. County officials are not certain that they can do that but they plan to research the matter.
The county is not eligible to hold a referendum for liquor-by-the-drink without having an ABC Board and an ABC store.
County officials plan to discuss the matter further when they meet again in two weeks.