HERTFORD — A Perquimans County family was able to safely evacuate their home after it caught fire in the 100 block of Woodland Church Road early Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze reported around 12:53 a.m., a press release from Perquimans County Emergency Services states.
When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front door of the residence. They also found four members of the family who were able to get out of the house without injury, a spokeswoman for Emergency Services said.
Firefighters from three volunteer departments — InterCounty, Durants Neck and Winfall — began attacking the flames both inside and outside the house. Thanks to the quick response, firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the home, InterCounty VFD Chief Michael Cartwright said.
"Due to a quick interior attack by our firefighters, the primary fire damage was held to the room and hallway where the fire originated," he said.
However, the fire caused extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the house, Cartwright said.
Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services provided support to the family as well as aid to firefighters responding to the blaze.
The local American Red Cross assisted the family with temporary shelter, the press release states.
No cause for the blaze has been determined, an official said Tuesday.
The fire is being investigated by both the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and the Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office.