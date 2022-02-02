HERTFORD — Gunfire, sirens, screams, even victims with what appear to be gunshot wounds.
Expect to see or hear some or all of that Friday if you're in downtown Hertford when Perquimans County first responders will be holding an "active shooter" drill at the county courthouse and courthouse annex.
According to Perquimans County Emergency Management, the drill, which starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m., is designed to "test and refine" first-responders' skills. Accordingly, it will be as realistic as possible.
"To make this training as realistic as possible, bystanders nearby can expect to hear simulated gunfire, sirens, and screaming and may also see victims with what appears to be real wounds," the agency said in a press release. "While this may be hard for the public to hear and see, it is important to create an atmosphere for responders to work in that is similar to a real event."
Emergency management is advising the public of the drill ahead of time to ensure they understand what's taking place is just a simulation and not the real thing.
Participants in the drill will include first responders from Perquimans County, the state of North Carolina and the Department of Defense. Also taking part will be administrators with the Perquimans County Schools and personnel from neighboring hospitals.
Visitors to Hertford's downtown on Friday will notice parking spaces on the northbound side of Church Street blocked so that public safety vehicles will have better flow of movement during the drill. The northbound lane of Church Street will also be closed at 1 p.m. for the safety of drill participants.
According to emergency management, businesses in the downtown have been notified of the drill but as a reminder to residents, a message board will be staged on South Church Street advising them that the event is in progress.
While Friday's drill is primarily designed to help first responders better prepare for and respond to an actual active shooter, Perquimans Emergency Management encouraged Hertford businesses to also create their own response plan to a similar event.
"We want them to think about how they can protect themselves, their employees, and their business for an event of this caliber, or if an active shooter were to enter their workplace," the agency said.
Emergency management said it was looking forward to a successful drill on Friday.
"Planning and communications are a vital part of the job that we do every day and when coupled with interagency training, it can only help our agencies grow and improve," it said.