State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt holds a "Be the One" T-shirt she received during a visit to the Perquimans County Schools on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy Corrie Byrd/NCDPI

HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Schools has received a state needs-based school facilities grant of nearly $37 million for a new school to serve grades 3-8.

The new school would replace Hertford Grammar School and Perquimans Middle School. 