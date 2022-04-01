HERTFORD — The two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for N.C. Senate in the 1st District both cited their General Assembly records in comments at Thursday’s Perquimans County Republican Convention.
Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who represents the current 2nd District, and Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who represents the current 1st District, will face each other in the Republican primary May 17. The winner will almost certainly fill the seat in the newly drawn 1st District since no Democrat has filed.
Steinburg said he works hard to get things done for his constituents and is “bringing the bacon home” on everything from prison reform to including northeastern North Carolina in a foreign trade zone for the Port of Virginia.
Steinburg said he is ridiculed for supporting HB2, which he described as commonsense legislation, and for opposing “guys who think they are girls, who are ruining women’s athletics.”
“You need to have a spine of titanium,” Steinburg said. “And I do. I’ve got the mail to prove it.”
HB2, known as the “bathroom bill,” sparked outrage across the country when it was enacted in 2017. The legislation required students to use public school restrooms and locker rooms based on the gender on their birth certificates. State lawmakers repealed the law several years later.
Sanderson said his seniority in the state Senate has enabled him to become chairman of committees that are among the most important to eastern North Carolina. He said he will support farmers and fishermen and will push back against what he called the left’s “all out war against our children” in trying to make them something that parents don’t want them to be.
Sanderson invited attendees to go to his website to learn more about his stances on specific issues.
Four of eight candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 1st U.S. House District also spoke at the Perquimans GOP convention.
Ernest Reeves of Pitt County said he previously had been a conservative Democrat but decided he needed to become a Republican after hearing U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speak on television.
Reeves said he served in the military for 20 years and is a Christian and a man of honor. He promised not to forget constituents if he’s elected to serve in Washington.
Reeves said that in a field that includes two Sandys (Sandy Roberson and Sandy Smith) and two Robersons (Brent Roberson and Sandy Roberson) he is unique as the only Black Republican in the primary.
Sandy Roberson, Sandy Smith and Brent Roberson didn’t attend the convention but sent messages through proxies.
Billy Strickland of Wayne County, another U.S. House candidate, talked about running away from home at age 15 and working as a mechanic and construction worker to support himself as he finished high school.
Strickland said he later competed as a professional bull rider before attending Regent University Law School and becoming a lawyer. He noted that he interned under the late Frank Parrish in the District Attorney’s Office while attending law school.
Strickland said he wants children in eastern North Carolina to have a home worth staying for. For that reason he will fight inflation and work to stop illegal immigration, he said.
Will Aiken of Warren County, who is also seeking the U.S. House nomination, said he has spent his career in law enforcement working to stop trafficking in heroin and fentanyl. He said sentencing for heroin trafficking should be consistent with sentencing for trafficking in cocaine. He also said funds from asset forfeitures from seizures in drug trafficking cases should be made available for drug treatment.
Brad Murphy of Warren County, who noted he is the brother of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, the Republican who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, said he has created thousands of lucrative digital jobs.
Murphy said President Joe Biden’s policies are likely to cause a recession and need to be stopped. He added that the country needs a coherent energy policy that includes renewables and nuclear energy.
Murphy also said that responsible regulation of big tech is needed because of tech companies’ discrimination against conservative viewpoints.
Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, who is seeking reelection, said he served 16 years on the local school board and is completing his third term as a county commissioner.
The county government has worked hard to be frugal, kept its debt load low and maintained the lowest property tax rate among area counties, Nelson said.
At the same time, Perquimans has built a new library, opened a new history museum and is building tennis courts at the recreation center, he said. The county also is working to expand broadband, he said.
Judge Jennifer Bland said she is currently serving as a District Court judge and is running for election to that seat.
Responding to opponents’ questions about her Republican bona fides, Bland said that “when it mattered” she became a Republican.
“I am proud to be Republican,” she said, adding that after listening to Biden’s State of the Union address she didn’t understand how anyone could remain a Democrat.
Bland said he has integrity and will follow the U.S. Constitution. She said she is fair.
She also mentioned she was a prosecutor for 13 years.
Jeff Moreland, who is challenging Bland in the GOP primary for District Court judge, said he has never been a Democrat. He said he enlisted in the U.S. Army out of high school and became a lawyer after leaving the Army.
For nearly six years he has been a prosecutor, and successfully prosecuted former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson, he said. Jackson is currently serving two months in jail after being found guilty of second-degree trespassing and of violating probation in February.
Moreland noted his wife is the principal at Perquimans County Middle School.
Bernard McAvoy, another candidate for District Court judge, said he is “the only true Republican candidate” in the race for District Court judge. He has practiced wide range of law including criminal defense, family law and civil disputes, he said.
The district needs to stick with conservative judges, he said.
Kimberly Pellini, who is running for District Attorney, said she is a Navy veteran and has 15 years as a prosecutor in the 1st District. Jeff Cruden, who is also running for DA, sent a message through proxy, noting he is a Navy veteran and has 28 years of experience as a prosecutor.
Brenda Huddleston, who is running for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Education, said there are scary things happening in schools across the country “and I don’t want to see them come here.”
One of those things is critical race theory, she said. Huddleton said she’s glad CRT isn’t being taught in Perquimans but she’s concerned that CRT advocates will keep pushing to make it part of the curriculum. She said she will stand against that.
“I promise you that if I am elected we will listen to the parents and they will not feel bad about asking us questions,” Huddleston said.
Dave Silva, another candidate in the non-partisan school board race, said the Perquimans County Schools are something to be proud of.
A Coast Guard and Navy veteran who works at the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, Silva said increasing numbers of Coast Guard families are choosing to live in Perquimans because of good schools.
The staff of the schools are working very hard and the school board is careful to use funds efficiently, he said.
Silva said he is getting ready to retire and wants an opportunity to serve the community.
School board candidate Matt Winslow sent a message through a proxy.
Trey Allen, a candidate for associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, called in by phone and said he believes the Constitution means what it meant when it was drafted.
April Wood, another candidate for associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, spoke through proxy.