Graduate Emma Smith proudly displays her diploma during Perquimans County High School's graduation ceremony Friday night. One-hundred fifteen members of the PCHS Class of 2023 received diplomas during the school's commencement.
Valedictorian Victoria Williamson used the metaphor of climbing Mt. Everest as she encourages fellow Perquimans County High School graduates to rise to the challenges that lie ahead, during Friday's commencement ceremony at the school.
Salutatorian Eby Scaff urges fellow members of Perquimans County High School's Class of 2023 to choose happiness every day, remember that the community is a family, and know that they can face adversity as a team, during the school's commencement ceremony Friday.
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School Class of 2023 truly had a blast at its graduation ceremony Friday night. Not only did graduates receive their diplomas, they also were treated to a brief fireworks show at the conclusion of the event.
The 115 graduates seemed due some kind of special consideration, having endured a variety of challenges including the sudden shift to remote learning at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic during their freshman year.