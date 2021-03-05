Only one area county — Perquimans — remains in the highest tier for community spread of COVID-19, while four — including Pasquotank and Chowan — have now dropped to the lowest tier, a new state report shows.
Perquimans in fact was one of only six counties statewide still in the red tier designing "critical" spread of the coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest COVID-19 County Alert System report released Thursday. That's 21 fewer than in the last report on Feb. 22 and the lowest number since the reports began.
The report, which is based on COVID-19 data collected from Feb. 14-27, also shows Pasquotank and Chowan joining Bertie and Hertford counties in the yellow tier. Pasquotank had been in the orange, or middle, tier in the Feb. 22 report, while Chowan was in the red tier.
Both Bertie and Hertford dropped to the yellow tier designating "significant" spread of COVID-19 in the Feb. 22 alert system report. According to DHHS, 60 counties are now in the yellow tier — nearly twice as many as on Feb. 22.
Thursday's report also shows three other area counties — Camden, Currituck and Gates — dipping from the red tier into the orange tier for viral spread. All three are now seeing "substantial" spread of the virus, according to the report. According to DHHS, 34 counties are now in the orange tier, seven fewer than in the Feb. 22 report.
State health officials have said the county alert system reports, released every several weeks, are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the coronavirus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. They also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Counties in the orange tier reported between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people, with at least 21 cases, in 14 days. Their positive test rate is also between 8 and 10% and they’re seeing a “moderate” COVID impact on hospitals.
In Perquimans case, its case rate per 100,000 people fell by nearly 100 — from 401.1 on Feb. 22 to 312 in the latest report. It's rate of positive tests, however, increased a full percent — from 11.3% to 12.3%. Perquimans' COVID cases' impact on hospitalizations, however, fell from moderate to low.
Perquimans’ total COVID cases on Friday totaled 923, an increase of 39 over the two-week period. Its active cases rose to 25, an increase of five.
Pasquotank, meanwhile, saw its case rate fall by nearly 205 — from 499.7 to 205.9. Its positive test rate, meanwhile, dropped from 7% to 4.2% — the lowest in the region. Its COVID cases' impact on hospitalizations also fell from moderate to low.
Pasquotank’s actual number of cases rose to 3,080 on Friday, an increase of only 95 cases over the two-week period. Of that number, only 35 were active, an increase of two.
Chowan County, whose case rate fell by nearly in half in the Feb. 22 report, saw its case rate cut in half again — falling from 674.2 to 337.1 in the latest report. Its positive test rate also decreased, falling from 10.1% to 6.4%.
Chowan’s total COVID cases over the two-week period grew by 34 to 1,382. Its active cases, meanwhile, increased by one to 32. Chowan's case impact on hospitalization also fell from moderate to low.
Camden, the only county in the region to see its case rate increase in the Feb. 22 report, saw its rate fall by more than 250 to 294.5. While its case rate qualified for the red tier, it didn't have enough new cases to qualify. Its percentage of positive cases, meanwhile, rose to 15.6%. That's a more than 2-percent increase from the Feb. 4 report. Likewise, its cases' impact on hospitalizations fell to low.
Camden’s total COVID cases totaled 594 on Friday, an increase of 29 from two weeks ago. Of that number, 20 were active, an increase of two.
Currituck County also saw a drop of more than 200 in its case rate, falling from 457.4 to 244.9. Its case rate also fell — from 10.2% to 9.3%. Its cases' impact on hospitalizations also fell from moderate to low.
Currituck’s COVID cases totaled 1,392 on Friday, an increase of 38 from two weeks ago. Its number of active cases decreased by 15 to 24.
Gates saw the biggest decrease in case rates among area counties: 415 cases. Its rate was 614.1 in the Feb. 22 report, but only 198.9 in the latest report. Its positive test rate fell by nearly 3% — from 12.8% to 9.9%.
Gates’ total COVID cases totaled 677 on Friday, an increase of 12. Of that number, 10 — the lowest number in the region — were active, a decrease of seven from two weeks ago.
Of the two area counties already in the yellow tier, Hertford reported the largest decrease in case rate. Its rate fell by more than 97, falling from 354.8 to 257. Its positive test also fell to 6.2%.
Hertford’s total COVID cases numbered 1,963 on Friday, an increase of only 28 since the Feb. 22 report. Of that number, only 28 were active, nearly half what they were two weeks ago.
Bertie's case rate also fell, dropping from 348.3 to 279.7, a decrease of 68 cases. Its positive test rate also fell to 7%.
Bertie’s actual number of COVID cases totaled 1,662 on Friday, an increase of 45 in two weeks. Of that number, 39 were active, an increase of 18 from Feb. 22.