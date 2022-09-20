TODAY
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch get-together at The Pines of Elizabeth City at noon.
Tie-dyed craft
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Tie-Dyed Craft event at 1:30 p.m. A $3 donation is suggested.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken dumplings meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will hold the following computer classes this week: mouse and keyboarding today; email on Thursday; and Word 1 on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on apples for kids ages 1-2 at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road and N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield Inn event
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and business after hours event at the Fairfield Inn at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Resource fair at library
The Perquimans County Library will host a Community Resource Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many service organizations will in attendance.
FRIDAY
Fall Music Festival
The Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 110 S. Water St, Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Food vendors and a beer garden will be available.
SATURDAY
PCRA Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and concludes with a barbecue dinner at the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Flags to be retired
Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will conduct an American flag retirement ceremony in the post’s parking lot at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, at noon. The ceremony will provide a “dignified disposal of unserviceable and worn” American flags.
Boys & Girls 5K
The Boys & Girls Club’s 5K and Fun Run will start from 210 Water St., Edenton, at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run but increase after Friday. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/BoysGirlsClub5KandFunRun.
Steamers Clam Jam
The Edenton Steamers will host a Clam Jam to celebrate their Premier Collegiate League championship this summer at Historic Hicks Field. The event, featuring food, beverages and several local bands, will get underway at 4 p.m. Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate.
Ruritan fundraiser
The Durants Neck Ruritan Club will host an auction fundraiser at 2151 New Hope Road at 11 a.m. Corner Market Auctions will be the auctioneer. Items to be auctioned will include lawn care equipment, kayaks, bikes, power tools, a Barbie collection, Persian carpets, a utility trailer and storage cabinets.
Aviation Day
Currituck Aviation Day will be held at Currituck Regional Airport,. 107 College Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature airplane rides costing $15 for adults, free for children ages 7–17; live music, vintage aircraft, local vendors and food trucks.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Truitt to visit
The Perquimans County Republican Party will host North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at a party fundraiser at 6 p.m. at the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road in Hertford. Tickets are $35 or $65 per couple. The event is being catered by TNT Catering of Hertford.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chowan Regional Fair
The 76th annual Chowan County Regional Fair opens at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton and continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair, which highlights Chowan County’s agricultural heritage, will feature exhibits, activities, amusement rides, food and entertainment. Advance tickets for the fair are $6, $8 at the gate. Those prices do not include midway rides. For unlimited rides, a wristband is available for $17 in advance and $20 at the gate.
UPCOMING
Empty Bowls
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its annual Empty Bowls of the Albemarle fundraiser at Museum of the Albemarle with a sneak peek event Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and lunch on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 which includes lunch and a choice of a bowl or $25 for just the lunch. Tickets available at Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop or by phone at (252) 335-4035.
Fire Safety Show
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host its Fire Safety Show in the Performing Arts Center at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 28-30, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
River City Campers
The River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant in Camden Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221
CAA cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a cookout with personnel from the Legal Aid of North Carolina as the guests on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Short Films fest
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Manhattan Short Films Festival Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival features a collection of short films from around the world. This is a ticketed event.
Currituck Farm Festival
Currituck County and the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the Currituck Farm Festival Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Extension Center at 120 Community Way in Barco. The festival, which celebrates Currituck’s rural heritage, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and include a tractor parade and contests like skillet throwing and mini-punkin’ chuckin’. Food trucks will be available.
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League will host its 11th annual Arts on the Perquimans Artisans Show at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Oct. 1. Outdoor and indoor spaces for artisans will be available. The event will also feature a barbecue meal from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10. Contact: 252-426-3041.
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk, a monthly showcase of local artists, artisans and musicians, will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown businesses and venues host the artists, artisans and musicians.
Shrimp by Bay
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its 21st annual Shrimp by the Bay fundraiser on the green of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, dancing, seafood, a silent auction, and games. Attendees can listen to the music for free. Tickets to enjoy the event’s food and beverages are $50. For tickets, contact: (252) 482-3400.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.
Saturday Science
Port Discover, Elizabeth City’s hands-on science center, will host the Second Saturday Science program, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Rhythm & Brews
Arts of the Albemarle will host its eighth annual River City Rhythm & Brews tasting party on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will same more than 20 craft brews and cider. The band 5Starr will perform and Old Colony Smokehouse’s food truck will be on site. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and available at AoA. Contact: 338-6455.
EC Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City Kids’ Flix will screen a film at Mariners’ Wharf Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Star 45 Regatta
The Star 45 Championship Regatta for 45-inch radio-controlled yachts will be held on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9.
ECHNA Ghost Walk
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will host its 23rd annual Ghost Walk Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees visit historic homes in Elizabeth City and hear stories of famous personages from the early 20th century told by “ghosts” portrayed by local actors. “Murder and Mayhem” is the theme of this year’s Ghost Walk. Tickets are $15. Purchase locations not available at presstime.
ECSU Homecoming
Elizabeth City State University will host its Homecoming football game at Roebuck Stadium at 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Vikings will play the Lions of Lincoln University.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, Friday, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
VRS to host Job Fest
Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dismal Day in Camden
The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dismal Days will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.
ECSU Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series at the K.E. White Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.