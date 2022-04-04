Perquimans man charged in drug overdose death From staff reports Reggie Ponder Author email Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERTFORD — A Perquimans County man has been charged in connection with a death from a drug overdose.Gary Shepherd, 61, of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 22, charged with death by distribution of controlled substances.The offense date is listed as June 14, 2021. The warrant for Shephard's arrest was issued March 22. It stems from a true bill of indictment by a grand jury.Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said the sheriff's office is seeking to crack down on drug overdose deaths."It's something that we try to push any time we have an overdose death," White said.If the death can be traced back to a specific individual who sold the drugs that caused the overdose then the sheriff's office tries to press the charge of death by distribution, White explained.White said the Perquimans Sheriff's Office has pursued charges against a drug seller in about three overdose cases since he became sheriff.It was around the time that he became sheriff that prosecutors started talking about death by distribution, he said.White did not disclose the name of the victim in the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'ECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageChowan woman killed in March 20 wreckCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPart of Harbor Town ferry system could start later this summerHicks: Getting finances straight must be top prioritySmall-town florist shines in Plymouth Images