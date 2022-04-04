HERTFORD — A Perquimans County man has been charged in connection with a death from a drug overdose.

Gary Shepherd, 61, of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 22, charged with death by distribution of controlled substances.

The offense date is listed as June 14, 2021. The warrant for Shephard's arrest was issued March 22. It stems from a true bill of indictment by a grand jury.

Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said the sheriff's office is seeking to crack down on drug overdose deaths.

"It's something that we try to push any time we have an overdose death," White said.


If the death can be traced back to a specific individual who sold the drugs that caused the overdose then the sheriff's office tries to press the charge of death by distribution, White explained.

White said the Perquimans Sheriff's Office has pursued charges against a drug seller in about three overdose cases since he became sheriff.

It was around the time that he became sheriff that prosecutors started talking about death by distribution, he said.

White did not disclose the name of the victim in the case.