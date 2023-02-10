...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO
3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans man killed in collision with parked tractor-trailer in Gates County
GATESVILLE — A Perquimans County man was killed when his SUV collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer parked in the highway in Gates County Tuesday.
First Sgt. L. Hill identified the deceased motorist as Brian Scott Fischman, 46, of Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford.
According to Hill, Fischman was driving south on N.C. Highway 32 about 3:45 p.m. when his 2019 Toyota RAV4 approached a line of traffic stopped about 15½ miles south of Gatesville. Traffic was backed up because of a vehicle that had broken down and was waiting to be moved from the roadway, he said.
Fischman's RAV4 failed to reduce speed and "hit the back of the tractor-trailer," Hill said.
Fischman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hill said.
Fischman's vehicle was traveling about 55 mph prior to the collision and about 50 mph at the moment of impact, Hill said.
No other injuries were reported. The tractor trailer's driver had left the truck because of the line of traffic stopped in front on him, Hill said.
Fischman was wearing a seat belt, Hill said.
The collision happened on a straight stretch of NC 32, Hill said. Weather wasn't a factor in the collision. Nor was speed or alcohol, he said.
The only contributing factor listed on the investigating trooper's report was a failure to reduce speed, Hill said.