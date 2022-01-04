HERTFORD — Perquimans County plans to use the engineering firm that designed the inland basin for the Marine Industrial Park to oversee the basin’s construction.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to authorize County Manager Frank Heath to contract with Moffatt and Nichol Engineering when it comes time to construct the basin.
That time could be soon. The recently signed state budget includes $4 million for the park, which comes on top of $2.8 million the county received in state funding for the project about five years ago and a $750,000 Golden LEAF grant about four years ago.
The county has not yet received the new funds allocated in the state budget but county officials expect to have them in hand soon. The project can begin once the newly budgeted state funds are released, according to county officials.
Moffatt & Nichol Engineering is the firm that designed the Marine Industrial Park basin. Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson pointed out that Moffatt and Nichol also completed a lot of work at the commerce park in Wanchese.
Grant money will pay for everything in the engineering services agreement with Moffatt & Nichol so no local funds will be needed, Heath told commissioners Monday night.
Plans for the park began a decade or so ago and steady progress has occurred over the past couple of years. Located on 71 acres along the Perquimans River just northwest of the county’s Parks and Recreation Center, the park began as a satellite or “sister site” of the N.C. Seafood Industrial Park in Wanchese.
In July 2019, East Coast Steel Fabricators acquired an existing 5,000-square-foot metal building at the park site as part of its relocation to Perquimans from the Hampton Roads area.
In December 2020 Perquimans was awarded a $190,000 Building Reuse Program grant to help East Coast Steel complete a 14,000-square-foot expansion to its facility.
East Coast Steel Fabricators Inc. is already adding about 50 jobs at the park. Construction of the basin will enable larger companies to locate at the park, and the county expects 200 additional jobs to be created once the basin is completed.