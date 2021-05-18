WINFALL — Perquimans Middle School in Winfall is one of three middle schools in the state selected to receive a new state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness center.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfield, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils, announced on Tuesday that Perquimans Middle, C.M. Epps Middle School in Greenville and Northridge Middle School in Charlotte will each get one of the DON'T QUIT Fitness Centers.
All three were chosen for demonstrating "outstanding leadership" helping get their students to stay fit, the governor's office said in a press release.
“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts,” Cooper said. “Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”
Steinfield also praised the three schools.
“Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world," he said.
He said members of the Governors Fitness Council will pay each selected school a visit this fall during ribbon cutting ceremonies for their new fitness center. According to the press release, each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like the Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and all the equipment is manufactured by Fitness in Motion, a U.S. company.