WINFALL – Jake Steinfeld does not want children to give up on exercising and keeping physically fit. That’s why the foundation he serves as chairman awarded Perquimans County Middle School a $100,000 “Don’t Quit!” fitness center.
School officials and students unveiled the new state-of-the art fitness center Monday morning during a ribbon cutting at the school. The fitness center was a contest prize awarded by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, of which Steinfeld is the chairman. Steinfeld is a national advocate for reducing childhood obesity.
The fitness center includes nearly 40 pieces of exercise equipment stations, plus other gear, like exercise ropes and step stools.
Attending the ribbon cutting were about 30 students representing all three grades at the school, plus members of the Student Government Association, gym teachers and Perquimans Middle Principal Laura Moreland.
All were wearing blue National Foundation T-shirts and were excited to be previewing the center for the first time.
Perquimans Middle holds three gym classes daily and classes will rotate days using the fitness center. When one class is using the center, the other two classes will meet in the school gymnasium, Moreland said. There are nearly 40 pieces of equipment, but each class has fewer than 30 students. There should be ample opportunity for students to use all the equipment, she said.
Perquimans Middle was one of three North Carolina schools the foundation awarded a “Don’t Quit” fitness center, said Moreland. Last year, the foundation notified school principals and superintendents that it planned to award fitness centers to three North Carolina schools.
The catch, Moreland said, was the students had to create and submit a short video that included information about their hometown and explained why their school was deserving of a fitness center.
Last spring, school officials received word Perquimans Middle was among the finalists, Moreland said. Then, in a subsequent Zoom conference with Steinfeld, they learned the school was one of the winners.
Moreland said a crew from Texas visited the school on a Sunday in August and installed all the equipment, including the padded flooring. School officials had to post black construction paper around the windows to the center until it was officially unveiled on Monday.
Representatives from the foundation had been scheduled to attend the unveiling but were unable to attend, Moreland said.
According to Moreland, the three students who created the video were Connor Tripp, Crishya Sellers and Jamaar Perry. Tripp is now in the eighth grade, but Sellers and Perry have advanced to their freshmen year at Perquimans County High School. Submitting the video to the contest were Moreland, and school physical education teacher Heather Winslow and retired media coordinator Cindy Phthisic.
Moreland said she suspects one reason Perquimans Middle was selected were the bloopers she added at the end of the children’s video. The bloopers were of the students flexing their muscles, laughing and having a good time. Moreland said she thinks that extra touch went a long way toward illustrating her students’ positive attitude.
The students’ video can be viewed at the schools Facebook page at facebook.com/watch/?v=3930033270448685&ref=sharing.