...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County,
and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A shortage of volunteers has forced a reduction of Meals on Wheels routes in Perquimans County from six to five, leaving about a dozen senior homebound residents unserved by the program.
Barry Overman, a Pasquotank County commissioner and the fire marshal for Perquimans County, gets a hug at the door as he delivers a meal to a Pasquotank resident during the Area Agency on Aging’s participation in the annual March for Meals campaign.
Photo courtesy Albemarle Commission
During the March for Meals campaign, (l-r) Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White and Chief Deputy Tom Reid deliver meals for senior adults in the county.
HERTFORD — A shortage of volunteers has forced a reduction of Meals on Wheels routes in Perquimans County from six to five, leaving about a dozen senior homebound residents unserved by the program.
Laura Rollinson, volunteer and administrative services coordinator for the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, told Perquimans commissioners last week that the county senior center had been forced to consolidate three senior meal routes into two because of a shortage of volunteers. The merger means that 12 older adults who could benefit from the program are unable to right now, she said.
Rollinson told commissioners she was asking for their help in raising awareness about the need for volunteers.
An additional 20-30 volunteers are needed to reopen the closed route in Perquimans, Rollinson said.
Rollinson’s plea for help comes amid the Area Agency on Aging’s participation in the annual March for Meals campaign that raises awareness about the Meals on Wheels program.
The campaign uses well-known local residents to volunteer to deliver meals in an effort to encourage other people to volunteer.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White is one of this year’s local celebrity volunteers, and on Tuesday he completed his fifth route this month — covering all five Perquimans routes.
“There are five routes in the county, so I wanted to do all the routes this month,” White said.
“I have done them in the past, too,” White said, explaining that he had participated in March for Meals since the first time he was asked a few years back.
White said it usually takes about an hour to deliver the meals on each route. Sometimes it goes a bit quicker, he said.
“It’s helping the community out,” White said. “It’s a big help to the people in the community.”
White said he enjoys delivering the meals.
“It’s good to get out and talk to some people,” White said.
White said he is looking into ways he might use his social media platform to promote the senior meals program and encourage more people to volunteer.
At last week’s commissioners meeting, County Manager Frank Heath remarked that while the food is certainly important, people also benefit from receiving a visit and being able to see and talk with someone.
Meals on Wheels professionals have noted that oftentimes meal deliverers are the only people homebound residents see during the day.
Rollinson said other March for Meals participants this year include Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole.
The Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program operates 56 senior meal routes over a 10-county area.