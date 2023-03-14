HERTFORD — A shortage of volunteers has forced a reduction of Meals on Wheels routes in Perquimans County from six to five, leaving about a dozen senior homebound residents unserved by the program.

Laura Rollinson, volunteer and administrative services coordinator for the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, told Perquimans commissioners last week that the county senior center had been forced to consolidate three senior meal routes into two because of a shortage of volunteers. The merger means that 12 older adults who could benefit from the program are unable to right now, she said.