HERTFORD — Two grants to Perquimans County totaling $1.69 million are among $12.9 million in N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority grants announced Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Perquimans was awarded a $190,000 Building Reuse Program grant for a 14,000-square-foot expansion of the existing facility of East Coast Steel Fabrication Inc.
The manufacturer of custom marine structures, buildings and boats plans to add 28 jobs in connection with the expansion. The overall project represents an investment by the company of $482,202.
County Manager Frank Heath explained that the existing 5,000-square-foot metal building had been built and sold to a boat builder but never used. East Coast Steel Fabrication acquired the building in July 2019 and has been in the process of moving its operations to the site from its previous location in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia, he said.
The county also was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the state’s Industrial Development Fund-Utility Account program for industrial access at the Perquimans Marine Industrial Park.
Heath said the grant, combined with other grants the county has received previously, will bring the county close to having enough money to complete construction of Phase I of the Marine Park Basin, which will be about 300 feet by 700 feet,
“It’s terrific news and really just the culmination of a long effort with the Department of Commerce to get these grants, which enable the county to get this much closer to the basin becoming a reality,” Heath said.
The Industrial Development Fund–Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly-owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation.
The governor said in a statement released by his office that the grants will help communities attract new, good-paying jobs.
“When we invest in rural communities, we are demonstrating that North Carolina is open for business with the tools and workforce to help companies compete globally,” Cooper said.