HERTFORD — Perquimans County commissioners have beefed up buffer requirements around solar farms and eased mandates for some manufactured housing setups.
Those changes are included in a comprehensive set of amendments to the county's zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations that was approved by the Perquimans Board of Commissioners Tuesday night following a public hearing. The amendments were reviewed by commissioners and the county Planning Board at a work session in October.
Many of the changes are in response to mandates from the state lawmakers, such as decriminalizing zoning violations. None of the violations will be misdemeanors under the amended rules. Violations will result in civil penalties only.
Other changes are driven by county officials' own goals, such as an amendment that requires vegetative buffers around solar farms to be denser and wider than what was mandated previously.
The ordinance also has been amended to formally authorize county staff to make minor changes that don't require approval by commissioners.
The county has added "mini warehouse" as a special use in the rural commercial zone.
For manufactured homes on leased land, there is no longer a requirement for masonry skirting. While skirting is still required, it does not have to be masonry.
Masonry skirting is still required for doublewide manufactured homes established on land that is owned by the resident, rather than leased.
The terms "mobile home" and "trailer" have been eliminated from the ordinances when referring to manufactured housing. The terms now used in the ordinances are "travel trailer" and "manufactured home."
The subdivision regulations already called for a sketch plan to be submitted before a preliminary plat is presented, if the subdivision is 10 acres or more or is waterfront property. A new sentence has been added that states: "The sketch plan shall be drawn by a surveyor or engineer at a suitable scale with sufficient detail to enable staff to provide advice and information pertaining to the proposed subdivision."
The amended subdivision regulations require that the developer submit with the final plat an "improvement guarantee for asphalt street paving and related shoulder/ditch grading and seeding."
Amendments to the zoning ordinance include a provision requiring members of the public to file written complaints alleging violations of the ordinance. There is also a process for issuing a written notice of violation when a violation is discovered and a statement that "each day of a violation is a separate and distinct violation" under state law.
Architectural design standards for structures in the commercial zoning districts are also included among the amendments.