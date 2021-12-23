GATESVILLE — Because of staffing shortages at the Gates County 911 center, Perquimans County's 911 center is also temporarily providing dispatching services in the neighboring county.
Gates County Manager Tim Wilson said the Gates County 911 Communications Center enacted its mutual aid agreement with the Perquimans County 911 Center on Friday, Dec. 17.
Under the agreement, the Gates County 911 Dispatch Center has temporarily relocated to the 911 center in Perquimans and Gates telecommunicators began working at the Perquimans center at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.
"Because of the urgent need in the providing of this critical service, this move happened quickly, which didn’t allow for advance public notification," Gates County Manager Tim Wilson said in a press release Wednesday.
Wilson emphasized the move was temporary to ensure continuity of services.
"As soon as qualified personnel are hired to fill the existing dispatcher vacancies that necessitated this move, 911 dispatching services will relocate back to the Gates County 911 Dispatch Center," he said.
He did not provide a timetable for when Gates expects the personnel will be hired.
The main difference Gates County residents will notice during the change is that all 911 and administrative calls will be answered "Perquimans County 911," Wilson said.
"While this is what a caller will hear, Gates County telecommunicators are still very involved in the call-taking and dispatching process," he said.
Wilson said that regardless of where the dispatching service is provided, Gates citizens will continue to receive professional dispatching service.
"Jointly with two telecommunicators from Perquimans, the employees are managing all administrative and 911 calls, as well as all radio traffic for first responders in both counties," he said.
Wilson said Gates officials are especially thankful for Perquimans County officials' help. Perquimans "has made this sudden change as seamless as possible," he said, adding there have been no disruptions to 911 service.
"A positive outcome of this situation is that our 911 Communications staff are updating our current operational plans, making us even more responsive and effective in providing 911 services," Wilson added. "We truly appreciate the support of our first responders and citizens as we work through this staffing challenge and want to ensure you that this is a top priority for the governing body and administration of Gates County."