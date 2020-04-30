A Perquimans County resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Thursday.
ARHS didn’t identify the person but said in a press release they were between the ages of 50-64.
That would make them the first person in that age group in ARHS’ eight-county district to die from the respiratory illness. The previous four deaths — two in Bertie County, one in Hertford County and one in Pasquotank County — were persons age 65 or older, according to ARHS.
“It is with deep sympathy that we make this announcement and we extend our condolences to the individual’s family and friends,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in the press release.
Betts said it’s “still imperative” for residents of the region to practice measures needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. He mentioned handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing in particular.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ region rose to 149 as Bertie, Hertford and Perquimans all reported new cases of the highly contagious virus. Bertie now has 44 cases, Hertford 37, and Perquimans has reported 13.
Of those 149 cases, 48 are COVID-19 patients considered active for the disease. Ninety-six are considered to have recovered from the disease.
Statewide, the number of cases rose above 10,509, an increase of more than 500 from Wednesday. The death toll from the virus, which doesn’t include the Perquimans resident, climbed to 378, an increase of 24.
Of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, 40 percent have been persons ages 25-40. Another 27 percent have been persons like the Perquimans resident: between the ages of 50-64. Twenty-three percent have been 65 and older. Seven percent have been ages 7-18.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 declined to 546, a decrease of five. The number of completed COVID-19 tests reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, jumped to 128,517, an increase of more than 10,000.