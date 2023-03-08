Kee

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

Two top Perquimans County officials and their wives have taken the lead in launching a new local scholarship in memory of William “Tony” Key, a longtime county resident recently killed in a vehicle collision.

Frank and Roberta Heath and Wallace and Freda Nelson helped launch the William Tony Key English/Language Arts & Fine Arts Scholarship in Kee’s memory. Frank Heath is the county manager and Wallace Nelson is chairman of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.