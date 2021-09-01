HERTFORD — Citing rising COVID-19 cases, the Perquimans County Board of Education voted Tuesday to make masks mandatory for students, staff and visitors, reversing the district's former policy that made mask wearing optional.
But under a compromise struck with three members of the board who voted previously against mandating masks, a majority of the board agreed to have the new policy expire at the end of each month and be voted on again after school officials update the board on current COVID-19 cases and trends.
If the six-member board can't agree to continue the mask requirement, the district's previous policy making them optional would be followed.
The board's majority decision Tuesday to require masks came at the recommendation of Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner, who indicated a mask requirement could both slow the spread of COVID in the district and reduce the number of students having to be quarantined after positive cases are identified.
Turner said current health data show persons 17 and younger now account for the second-highest rate of COVID infections, exceeded only by those ages 18-24. She indicated those infection rates are having an impact on schools.
Turner said a week into the school year, 11 Perquimans students and three staff members have already tested positive for COVID-19. Another 109 students and five staff members are in quarantine because they had close contact with someone who's tested positive, and 18 students are currently waiting results after taking a COVID test, she said. Two other staff members are also out of the classroom because they're taking care of their own children who are at home because they're in quarantine, Turner said.
Turner said she checked with three neighboring school districts that began the school year with a mask mandate. In Bertie, the district has 47 students in quarantine, but 32 are members of the football team and the other 15 quarantined were "due to cafeteria exposures." She noted the Perquimans district has elected to have students eat in their classroom instead of the cafeteria.
The Washington County Schools has had a similar experience, according to Turner. Of its 37 students quarantined, 30 were members of the football team and the "others have to do with cafeteria exposures," she said. Meanwhile in the Gates County Schools, which also has mandated masks since the start of the school year, no students have had to be quarantined, Turner said.
Turner told school board members that one key consideration about requiring masks is its potential effect on the number of students who have to be quarantined should a positive COVID case be reported.
Under current health guidance, persons don't have to quarantine after close contact with someone who tests positive if they've been fully vaccinated; if it's been three months since they themselves had COVID and are not experiencing the disease's symptoms; or if they and the person who tested positive were both wearing a face mask “appropriately and consistently.”
Turner noted that the first exception doesn't apply to most students since no vaccine has yet been approved for persons younger than 12. However, she said the last exception "impacts us the most."
"If masks are being worn appropriately and consistently by the person with COVID and the person exposed, they both don't have to be quarantined," she said, adding that only the person who tests positive has to be quarantined. If, however, only one of the students is masked, under current health guidance, both students have to quarantine.
Turner said besides reducing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID, requiring masks to be worn in school could "significantly limit the number of students who have to quarantine." It also would limit the number of students having to learn remotely — something she said district officials discovered last year "wasn't effective for our schools" — and the number of teachers who potentially would have to teach both remotely and in person.
Requiring masks also would "reduce the hardship" on parents and guardians who have to stay home or make other arrangements when students have to be quarantined, Turner said. The requirement also would reduce the time school nurses have to spend contact tracing those potentially exposed when someone tests positive for COVID, she said.
A mask requirement also might increase Perquimans' pool of substitute teachers, a number of whom said they didn't want to teach in a district without a mask mandate, Turner said.
Under a bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, all school districts are required to adopt a policy on whether face masks are optional or required. The law also requires districts to vote at least once a month on whether their existing policy needs to be modified.
The Perquimans school district isn't alone in reversing course on face masks. According to Turner, before Tuesday, 94 school districts in the state were mandating mask-wearing in schools, and 41 of them had changed their policy from optional since the start of the school year.
Only 19 continued to have an optional policy while two others were partly requiring face masks, Turner said.
At least one of those 19 also changed its policy on Tuesday night to require masks in schools. The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education also switched from optional to mandatory mask-wearing. The Currituck Board of Education reversed its policy, switching to mandatory masks last week. The Camden Board of Education is scheduled a special meeting for Thursday where presumably the topic of the district's current optional mask-wearing policy will be discussed.