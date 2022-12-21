...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Perquimans Middle School, shown Wednesday afternoon, served as the reunification point for parents to pick up their children who were involved in a school bus accident earlier Wednesday.
HERTFORD — A Perquimans County school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle as students were being transported home at the start of the holiday break Wednesday afternoon.
Bus 129, which was transporting students from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School, was struck from behind in the 400 Block of U.S. Highway 17, according to information provided by Perquimans County Emergency Services and Perquimans County Schools.
The accident is being investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol. The investigating trooper wasn't immediately available.
School officials said there were 10-11 students on board the bus at the time of the collision. A number of students had already been dropped off.
Perquimans Emergency Services and Perquimans Schools officials said they were not releasing any information about whether any students were injured.
Julie Solesbee of Perquimans Emergency Services said one person was transported from the scene for observation. Solesbee would not say whether that person was a student.
Specific information on the other vehicle involved in the accident was not immediately available, but as it was observed being towed from the scene it appeared to be a white station wagon.
The bus was traveling northbound when it was struck from behind on U.S. 17, near the N.C. Department of Transportation shop in Winfall but not directly at the intersection, according to emergency services.
The bus was drive-able following the accident, according to school officials.
The accident was reported to 911 around 12:48 and school officials were notified around 12:51.
Parents of students who were on the bus were notified directly by telephone call, said Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner.
A reunification site was established at Perquimans County Middle School.