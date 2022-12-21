Perquimans Middle School reunification point

Perquimans Middle School, shown Wednesday afternoon, served as the reunification point for parents to pick up their children who were involved in a school bus accident earlier Wednesday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — A Perquimans County school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle as students were being transported home at the start of the holiday break Wednesday afternoon.

Bus 129, which was transporting students from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School, was struck from behind in the 400 Block of U.S. Highway 17,  according to information provided by Perquimans County Emergency Services and Perquimans County Schools.