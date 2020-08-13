HERTFORD — Dwayne Stallings is being remembered as a charismatic education leader who cared about students and school staff as well as his community.
The retired Perquimans County Schools superintendent died Sunday after a long illness at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was 63.
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Your walk talks and your talk talks but your walk talks louder than your talk talks,’” Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “This is so very true of Dr. Stallings. He was a genuine person and it showed through everything he did. He was well respected by all because of his strong character and compassionate heart.”
Turner says Stallings always encouraged her career and was “extremely supportive” after she was named Perquimans schools superintendent last year.
“He would freely lend a listening ear and always offer valuable words of wisdom and support,” she said. “Dr. Stallings touched the lives of many. His memory will live on in the hearts of countless students, school system employees, and community members. I am blessed to have known him. He will be missed.”
Stallings came to the Perquimans County Schools in 1994, working as an assistant principal at Perquimans County High School. He went onto serve as principal at both the elementary and high schools, and was named the district’s Principal of the Year in 2001. He served as assistant superintendent for four years before being named superintendent in July 2007. He retired from that position in January 2015.
One of those who worked closely with Stallings is Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education.
“Mr. Stallings was a very charismatic leader who was loved and respected by his colleagues, teachers, students, staff and the Perquimans County community,” she said.
Ashlea White-Davis, who graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1996, recalled Stallings as a kind and caring educator.
“He was kind and cared so much about students, even those that gave him a headache,” she said. “You could tell he cared. He really did. He was a truly good man and he’s gone far too soon. I hope his grandchildren will grow up knowing all about their kind granddaddy.”
A native of Pasquotank County, Stallings was a 1975 graduate of Northeastern High School. After earning a bachelor of science in technology education from Elizabeth City State University in 1985, Stallings earned a master’s degree in technology education from East Carolina University and a doctorate in education from ECU.
During the years he spent as a teacher, Stallings also served as a head coach or assistant coach in three different school districts. He also served on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and in 2015 he received the Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year award. The award is named for Bob McRae, a former school superintendent in Randolph County and former president of the NCHSAA.
Following his retirement, Stallings worked as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University and as a director of the North East Regional Education Service Alliance.
Besides his work in education, Stallings was also a member of the Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Team for Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. He also retired from the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department.
Stallings is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Godfrey Stallings; his daughter, Megan Stallings Loftin and her husband, Dr. Patrick Loftin, and their children, Owen, William, and Cora, of Raleigh; his mother, Anna Faye Copeland Stallings; a sister, Glenda Tosado, and her husband, Dr. Dan Tosado, of Miami.
Funeral services will be held in the Perquimans County High School gymnasium Friday at 2 p.m. A private burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is in charge of arrangements.