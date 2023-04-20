HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Board of Education is requesting $754,000 more in local funding from county commissioners for operations in the budget year that begins July 1.
The school board presented its request for $3.8 million in local current expense funding to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at a joint session of the two boards Monday night.
County commissioners funded the schools current expense at $3.1 million in the current budget year.
The school board is also requesting $235,000 in local capital outlay funding for 2023-24, which is the same level as in the current year’s budget.
The school district will need to pick up the $139,546 cost of two school nurses that previously were funded through a grant. In addition, the school district paid $194,625 in local employee benefit increases in this budget year out of its fund balance, but recognizes it needs to begin budgeting for that expense without drawing on fund balance.
An anticipated reduction in state funding for low wealth districts and a likely increase in how much funding has to be diverted to charter schools for Perquimans students who attend are together expected to cost about $100,000 in the 2023-24 budget year.
There are also other increases the schools are expecting, such as costs for benefits and salary increases for locally paid employees to match state salary increases.
Two new teacher positions — an art teacher at Perquimans Middle School and a social studies teacher at Perquimans County High School — together will cost $136,484.
Board of Education Chairman Russell Lassiter said the board’s intent is to be transparent with funding needs.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said the transparency is one reason county officials and school officials have such a positive working relationship in Perquimans. He noted that county officials, Hertford town officials and Perquimans Schools officials recently met with legislators in Raleigh and were all on the same page — something he said wouldn’t happen in many other places.
Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said there is some inequity in state proposals for increasing funding to charter schools. For instance, some of the Perquimans pre-K funding — which already does not fully cover the cost of pre-K and can only be used by the school district for its pre-K program — would be diverted to charter schools for them to use as they wish.
“They don’t have to use it for pre-K,” she said. “They can use it any way they want to use it.”
Turner said she was not bashing charter schools.
“But it’s just not equitable,” she said.
Nelson asked Turner whether she thought the bill to divert more funding to charter schools would pass.
“It’s got a lot of push behind it from what we’ve been told,” Turner replied.
Turner reminded the county commissioners of some of the successes the school district has celebrated in recent years — including test scores in many subject areas that exceeded pre-pandemic scores.
“I’m very proud of the school district and the work that’s being done,” Turner said.
The school district also has seen teacher turnover drop precipitously from 20.54 percent in 2018 to 2.68 percent in 2021.
“That is a huge celebration,” Turner said.
Turner noted there is a correlation between teacher satisfaction and reduction in turnover.
“We know that if teachers are happy, they stay,” Turner said.
In the 2022 North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey, Perquimans County Schools teachers exceeded the state average overall, and exceeded it by 13% on community support and involvement, more than 15% on professional development, nearly 16% on time, and nearly 13% on school leadership.
“That data on teacher satisfaction and turnover is absolutely awesome,” Nelson said.