HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Board of Education voted 4-2 Monday to adopt COVID-19 protocols that recommend face masks but do not mandate them except on buses.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner noted that federal regulations require masking on school buses.
Board Chairwoman Anne White and board members Arlene Yates cast the dissenting votes Monday, preferring a plan that would mandate masks in school buildings.
Voting for the plan that was adopted were board members Russell Lassiter, Amy Spaugh, Leary Winslow and Matt Peeler.
Although masks are not required except on school transportation, "they are strongly recommended by health agencies and students and staff are recommended to wear them while indoors at school," Turner said in an email message Monday.
"Wearing a mask serves as an added layer of protection for students and staff," Turner said in the message. "If at any point the school system meets certain thresholds as recommended by health officials, masking requirements will be subject to change either districtwide, by school, or by program depending on the situation until the heightened danger passes and/or numbers show a decline."
Turner said the school district will continue to work closely with Albemarle Regional Health Services in monitoring and responding to public health needs.
"We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and are looking forward to the new school year," Turner said.
Asked last week what guidance ARHS was providing schools on masking, Director Battle Betts Jr. said the agency planned to conduct training with schools in its eight-county health district "to assist them in making the best decision possible."
"My understanding is that they all will have their own unique approach," he said.
Betts said ARHS officials still take the position "that the best protection (against COVID-19) is to get immunized and to wear a mask if not vaccinated."
A link to the operating procedures that will be in place when Perquimans students return Aug. 23 is attached to the school district's website, www.pqschools.org.