HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials are seeking state grant funding for a proposed splash pad and other amenities at the county recreation center.
The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve an application for a $500,000 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
Howard Williams, the county's parks and recreation director, explained that the estimated total cost for the project is just over $1 million.
The motion by Commissioner Joseph Hoffler stated that moving forward with the project would be contingent on Perquimans receiving the grant funding.
The county is currently nearing completion of a PARTF-funded project at the recreation center that includes tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
In addition to the splash pad, the project as planned would include an additional ball field and an additional parking lot with 60 parking spaces.
"All three of these will be a great addition to the rec center," Williams said.
Williams said the additional field will make it more feasible for Perquimans County to host tournaments.
The centerpiece of the proposed project is the splash pad, which would be 34 feet by 46 feet, along with a 20-foot by 2-foot covered pavilion with picnic tables for family members of children using the splash pad.
Williams said the splash pad is the main project in the plan.
"We don't have anything like that in Perquimans County," Williams said.
He noted that the splash pad would use a water recycling system to save water and money.
In response to Commissioner Tim Corprew's question about whether the recycled water would be healthy and sanitary, Williams explained that the recycling system is designed to clean and sanitize the water.
Staff will have to be trained on how to operate the system effectively, Williams added.
Williams also said the splash pad is being designed with buttons that will be pushed to activate the spray, so that the system will not operate when it's not being used.
Commissioners also agreed to have the county apply for two grants of $150,000 each for water and sewer system improvements. The proposed projects are relocating the Winfall wastewater discharge and building a line across the Perquimans River to connect the two sides of the water system.
If awarded, the grants would cover preliminary engineering costs.
Much more planning, including planning for financing, would be necessary before actually moving forward with constructing the improvements.